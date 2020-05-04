Viral Vector Manufacturing Market Expected to Reach $1013 million by 2026 – Spark, Uniqure, Kaneka Eurogentec, Regenxbio, Finvector Vision, Novasep, Massbiologics, Merck, Cobra Biologics

The “Viral Vector Manufacturing Market” is an in-depth analysis of the market with a focus on the global trend. The report goals to provide an overview of the a Viral Vector Manufacturing Market with detailed segmentation by product, type, application, and geography

Viral Vector Manufacturing Market is accounted for $227.63 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $1013 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 18.0% during the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of target diseases and disorders, a rising number of clinical studies and availability of funding for gene therapy development, and potential applications in novel drug delivery approaches are some of the factors propelling the market growth. However, the excessive cost of gene therapies and possible mutagenesis impede the market.

Viral Vector Manufacturing comprises the generation of these vectors, which then have to be purified in order to meet the quality attributes required for further use as gene delivery systems. Viral or non-viral vector methods are used the inefficient transfer of the therapeutic gene into the target cells. Viral vectors used in gene therapy include adenovirus, lentivirus, retrovirus, and adeno-associated viral (AAV). Non-viral vectors generally depend on delivery of plasmid DNA.

Get Sample PDF For More Professional And Technical Insights at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/SMRC00019324

Some of the key players profiled in the Viral Vector Manufacturing Market include Spark Therapeutics, Uniqure, Kaneka Eurogentec, Regenxbio, Finvector Vision Therapies, Novasep, Massbiologics, Merck KGaA, Cobra Biologics, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Lonza, Brammer Bio, Oxford Biomedica and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

On the basis of application, Gene Therapy segment holds the significant growth during the forecast period due to the availability of effective viral vector gene therapies for rare diseases & cancers, ongoing research activities on viral vector gene therapies.

Based on geography, North America holds the major market share during the forecast period owing to rise in research activities, a large number of regenerative medicine companies, increase in the prevalence of target diseases and availability of funds.

Table of Content:

1 Introduction

1.1 Scope of Study

2 Key Takeaways



3 Viral Vector Manufacturing Landscape

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.3 PEST Analysis

4 Viral Vector Manufacturing – Key Industry Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.4 Future Trends

4.5 Impact Analysis

5 Viral Vector Manufacturing Analysis- Global

5.1 Global Viral Vector Manufacturing Overview

5.2 Global Viral Vector Manufacturing Forecasts and Analysis

5.3 Market Positioning/Market Share

5.4 Performance of Key Players

5.5 Expert Opinions Viral Vector Manufacturing

Purchase Complete Report at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/SMRC00019324

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider