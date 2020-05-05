Over the Air (OTA) Testing Market to Undertake Strapping Growth During 2020 to 2027

“The global OTA testing market accounted to US$ 913.7 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period 2020 – 2027, to account to US$ 1,721.2 Mn by 2027. “

Geographically, the OTA testing market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and SAM regions. North America led the OTA testing market in 2018 with a significant market share and is anticipated to lose its dominance in the coming years to Asia Pacific region. Deployment of 5G and smart cities has commenced in few countries of Asia; whereas testing on autonomous vehicles has commenced in the countries of Middle East and Europe.

The Europe is the second-largest market in the OTA testing market. Apart from North America and Europe, Asia Pacific remains at the third-largest geographic segment in the OTA testing market. In Europe, the government has formulated rules and regulations for the rollout of autonomous cars, and therefore, the scope of OTA testing in autonomous vehicles is rising. The production and adoption of consumer electronics in the Asian market, provides OTA testing providers with high growth opportunities in the region.

Increase in the use of connected devices globally

In the era of continuous changes, a number of telecommunication service providers globally has acknowledged the demand to transform their internet infrastructure. The advent of IoT has enabled each device to be connected over the internet, and the rising adoptions globally would result in more than billions of devices connected over the internet. This factor holds a foremost position in influencing the adoption of OTA Testing. It enables telecom operators, technology companies, and manufacturers of smartphones to test the reliability and performance of the 5G network and connected devices.

Utilization of OTA testing in patient-remote monitoring devices

Owing to improved internet connectivity, particularly in developing nations, medical device manufacturers are focusing on increasing their production capacity of telemedicine and telehealth products. Need to lower the number of routine checkups while enabling the healthcare professionals to monitor patients from their home rather than admitting them in the hospital for further observation, demand for telehealth products is rising. This is expected to provide huge opportunities for OTA testing companies and thus, positively impacting the OTA testing market.

Type Insights

The global OTA testing market by type is segmented into services and hardware. Services segment dominates the OTA testing market heavily and is projected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period from 2019 – 2027. Varied types of services are used to for the testing of consumer electronics and other advanced technologies before their roll out into the market.

Technology Insights

The OTA testing market by technology is further segmented into CDMA, GSM, UMTS, LTE, and 5G. LTE segment of the OTA testing market dominate the technology segment and is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period from 2019 – 2027. With the roll out of LTE Advanced and LTE Advanced Pro, scope of LTE is receiving high attention between the users. All the above mentioned LTE invention supports unlicensed frequency bands, wider bandwidths, more carrier aggregation, multi-gigabit data rates, full-dimension MIMO and others.

