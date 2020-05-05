Aquaculture Market to Perceive Substantial Growth During 2020 to 2027

“The global aquaculture market accounted for US$ 264,470.0 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period 2020 – 2027, to account to US$ 509,743.0 Mn by 2027.”

The Asia Pacific region held the largest market share in the global aquaculture market. The production and consumption rate of seafood is expanding rapidly with China and India being the major markets for the aquaculture industry. The Asia Pacific has evolved as the largest consumers and exporter of aquaculture products. Fisheries and aquaculture production highly contributor to national economies across the Asia-Pacific region over the past few years

Implementation of RAS technology provides an opportunity for the aquaculture market growth

Recirculating Aquaculture Systems (RAS) is a technique that reuses the water several times that passes the water through treatment processes to eliminate waste and restore the quality of water. It is a technology that is used for the farming of fishes and other aquatic species by reusing the water for production. The technology is based on the usage of biological and mechanical filters. The advantages such as the control over the pH and carbon dioxide degassing have proven to be beneficial for the growth of the fishes. Thus, the aforementioned benefits associated with the adoption of RAS technology in fish production is driving the global aquaculture market.

Application of fish oil in several industries is expected to boost the demand for aquaculture

The high growth in demand for fish oil is generating a need for more fish production, thus, boosting the demand for aquaculture in the near future. Fish oil is largely used as a dietary supplement, healthcare, pharmaceutical, and food industry. It is an efficient source of vitamin A and D and is considered the most significant source for human consumption after wild fish. Currently, fish oil accounts for the small percentages of total edible oil production. However, it is expected to increase in the coming years owing to its health benefits. Fish oil is considered as the fastest-growing protein source in a global food supply chain. Also, genetically modified (GM) plant oil is expected to be replaced by fish oil owing to health and nutritional benefits of this oil for human consumption. Thus, in the future, it is necessary to meet the increase in demand for fish oil, which boosts aquaculture market in the coming years.

Species Insights

On the basis of species, the global aquaculture market has been segmented into aquatic plants, fish, crustaceans, molluscs, and others. Under the species segment, the fish market led the global aquaculture market. Moreover, the aquatic plant’s segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR over the projected period. Aquatic plants are used as food and raw materials for building materials, industrial processes, and manure in agriculture. These plants absorb minerals and enrich the water with oxygen produced during photosynthesis. These property of aquatic plants are beneficial as they assist in the maintenance of clean water and also help in preventing water pollution. They are also a source of bioenergy, biomass, and human & animal food. Moreover, marine and freshwater aquatic plants are extensively used as livestock fodder, fertilizer, compost, mulch, and bioremediation. Therefore a wide range of application and extensive research to find a new application for aquatic plants are the major factors boosting the aquatic plant’s markets. This further boost the overall aquaculture market globally.

