Neurovascular Devices Market to Record an Exponential CAGR by 2027

“The global neurovascular devices market accounted to US$ 2,919.41 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period 2020 – 2027, to account to US$ 3,878.51 Mn by 2027.”

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing geographic market and it is expected to be the fastest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. The growth of the neurovascular devices market in this region is primarily attributed rising awareness regarding the neurovascular diseases or disorders among the countries such as India, Australia and South Korea. The market is also expected to grow due to the rising development in the medical device industry in countries such as Japan and China. In addition, the development in the neurological sectors across these countries are estimated to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Increasing Incidences of Neurovascular Diseases

Neurological diseases are the disorders of the brain, spine and the nerves that connect them and supplies oxygenated blood. The neurovascular systems is highly dependent on the continuous supply of oxygen and nutrients which is been supplied by the arteries and veins. The supply of oxygen and nutrients to the brain is essential for its working, therefore a defect in the system can impair the function and it may quickly become a life threatening factor. The neurovascular condition, diseases or disorders includes, ischemic stroke, hemorrhage stroke, brain aneurysm, vascular malformation, brain tumors and others. The lifestyle habits, genetic disorders, related chronic diseases may cause development of the neurovascular diseases. During recent years, the prevalence of neurological disorders have increased significantly.

For instance, cerebral aneurysm is one of the neurovascular diseases that is rising significantly across the world. The prevalence of cerebral aneurysms has increased tremendously across the globe. Nearly, 30,000 people in the United States suffer from brain aneurysm rupture every year. A brain aneurysm ruptures every 18 minutes. The annual rate of rupture in the United States is found close to 8 to 10 per 100,000 people. Thus, it is estimated that the rising prevalence of cerebral aneurysms is likely to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Development in the Healthcare Market

The healthcare industry has been witnessing rapid transformations during the previous years. Various technological advancements have been witnessed in the industry such as, use of stem cell therapy, smart brain prosthetics as well as transcranial MRI-guided focused ultrasound. Countries across the globe have been preferring advanced technologies in healthcare. With a need for better healthcare facilities, Technology-Enabled Care (TEC) solutions are being preferred to in the healthcare systems in the emerging economies. The increase in ageing population, incidences of chronic illnesses and pediatric care are the primary factors driving the growth of healthcare sector. Various established players in the industry have been investing significant amount of their revenue in research and development activities for the development of better and advanced products and technologies to be used in the healthcare industry.

Also, the availability of reimbursement for various medical procedures are expected to fuel the growth of the industry in the coming years. There has been a significant increase in the healthcare expenditure during the previous years. As per World Bank, Healthcare expenditure accounts for 9.94% of global GDP. In the United States, 17.1% of its GDP is committed to the industry, whereas in Latin America, HC expenditures account for only 7.24%, with Brazil at 8.3%, and Mexico at 6.3%. Whereas the healthcare expenditure per capita was 11.3%, 9.1%, 5.6%, and 4.7% in Germany, UK, China, and India, respectively during the year 2017. The above stated factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the healthcare industry at the global level.

Application Insights

The global neurovascular devices market by application segments was led by ischemic strokes segment. In 2018, the ischemic strokes segment held a largest market share of the neurovascular devices market, by application. The ischemic strokes segment is expected to be the fastest growing segments of the market in 2027 owing to rise in the aging population. Increase in the incidences of cardiovascular diseases is expected to become the major factor for the growth of the neurovascular devices market.

