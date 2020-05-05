Helicobacter Pylori (H. Pylori) Non-Invasive Testing Market to Significant Growth Foreseen by 2027

“The global Helicobacter pylori non-invasive testing market accounted to US$ 539.70 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period 2020 – 2027, to account to US$ 768.23 Mn by 2027.”

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing geographic market and it is expected to be the fastest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. The growth of the Helicobacter pylori non-invasive testing market in this region is primarily attributed growing gastric cancer in China and India, government support in countries such as China, and advancing healthcare infrastructure. The market is also expected to grow due to the rising development in the biotechnology industry in the countries such as Japan and China. In addition, the development in the Helicobacter pylori non-invasive testing sectors across these countries are estimated to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Increasing prevalence of H. pylori bacterial infection

Helicobacter pylori infection affects more than half of the world’s population. The infection is generally acquired during childhood but can remain asymptomatic, with long-term clinical sequelae including gastritis, peptic ulcer disease, and stomach cancer.

According to MEDLINE and EMBASE databases and United Nations, in 2015, Africa had the highest pooled prevalence of H pylori infection (70.1%), whereas Oceania had the lowest prevalence (24.4%). Among individual countries, In Switzerland, the prevalence of H pylori infection varied from as low as 18.9% to 87.7% in Nigeria. Based on regional prevalence estimates, there were approximately 4.4 billion individuals with Helicobacter pylori infection worldwide in 2015.

Also, according to World health Organization (WHO), 90% high prevalence rate has been observed in developing countries, whereas in developed countries the prevalence rate is low, i.e. 50%. The global Helicobacter pylori infection rate in female was found to be 42.7% as compared to 46.3% in males. Moreover, in adult it was significantly higher as compared to children, 48.6% and 32.6% respectively.

These statistics determine an increase in the demand for diagnostics in various regions across the globe. Hence, driving the growth of the Helicobacter pylori Non-Invasive Testing Market during the forecast period.

Increasing Number of Conferences and Events

Globally, different conferences and events are held to make people aware about infections and give overview of how important is appropriate screening, early diagnosis of Helicobacter pylori infection and its effective cutting-edge treatment in successful eradication of the infection. Participants in these conferences/events can utilize these learnings to develop a framework for introducing Helicobacter pylori testing devices for their family practice and in healthcare facilities.

In February 2019, MENA Conference held the Helicobacter pylori Update Conference in Abu Dhabi. The Emerging therapeutic areas such as the intestinal microbiome and the use of adjunctive therapies such as probiotics, importance of appropriate screening, early diagnosis, importance of antibiotic resistance rates, patient medical compliance with treatment and follow up with doctors were the major topics covered in this conference.

Similarly, in January 2019, World Academy of Science, Engineering and Technology (WASET) organized the International Conference on Helicobacter pylori Treatment (ICHPT) in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, with the focus on bringing together leading academic scientists, researchers and research scholars to exchange & share their experiences and research results on aspects of Helicobacter pylori Treatment. Moreover, the upcoming the 20th Campylobacter, Helicobacter and Related Microorganisms(CHRO) conference is likely to be held in September 2019 in Ireland, providing presentations by local and international experts reporting their most recent scientific updates. This conference will provide the opportunity to meet, listen to and interact with world class experts in areas of scientific and clinical research, public health and industry.

Application Insights

The global Helicobacter pylori non-invasive testing market by end user segments was led by diagnostic laboratories segment. In 2018, the diagnostic laboratories segment held a largest market share of the Helicobacter pylori non-invasive testing market, by end users. The diagnostic laboratories segment is expected to be the fastest growing segments of the market in 2027 owing to increasing number of tests carried out in labs is expected to become the major factor for the growth of the Helicobacter pylori non-invasive testing market.

