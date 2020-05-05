Europe Nurse Call Systems Market to Rear Excessive Growth During 2020 to 2027

“Nurse call systems market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 334.7 Mn in the year 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 764.2 Mn by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 10% over the forecast period.”

Factors that will contribute to grow for this region are population moving to assisted living facilities (ALF) and technological advancements in nurse calling system. Whereas, Increasing Dementia cases is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

Assisted living facilities is a type of housing intended for people who need various levels of medical and personal care. Living spaces can be individual rooms, apartments, or shared quarters. The facilities generally provide a home-like setting and are physically designed to promote the resident’s independence. The rapidly increasing aging population in Europe have fueled the demand for assisted living facilities (ALFs). Different factors that influence people to move to assisted living facilities are mostly people who are disable primarily physical, mainly stemming from chronic diseases common in old age. The socioeconomic status of residents is wide-ranging.

To Remain ‘Ahead’ Of Your Competitors, Request for a Sample [email protected] https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00006304/

Companies Mentioned

Ascom

Honeywell International Inc.

Siemens AG

AzureHealthcare

Intercall Systems Inc.

SCHRACK SECONET AG

STANLEY Healthcare

Critical Alert Systems.

Hill-Rom Services Inc.

Rauland-Borg Corporation

For Instance, TERRAGON (Germany), conceives and realizes barrier-free living arrangements that make it easy to look forward to this period of life. They benefits the long-standing perception of the residential wishes of the residents of Assisted Living. These experiences also flow into the provision of the service offerings as well as the design of the social areas.

UK is anticipated to lead the adoptions of nurse call systems across the Europe region through the forecast period. The market for the nurse call systems is likely to contribute due to rising due to the technological advancements in country. With technology advancing in the UK, the guidance needed is done to upgrade or purchase nurse call systems in the current environment. The UK Government regularly issues Health Technical Memorandums (HTMs), which aims to provide advice and guidance on the design, installation and operation of specialized building and engineering technology used in the delivery of healthcare. Among those HTMs, HTM 08-03 rules all hospital bedhead services, which includes the provision of nurse call systems, so all nurse call products marketed in the UK are required to comply the rule. Thus, UK is ahead in the nurse call systems in forecasted period and is likely to propel in the coming future.

For In-Depth Competitive Analysis, Buy Now @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00006304/

EUROPE NURSE CALL SYSTEMS – MARKET SEGMENTATION

-By Equipment

• Integrated Communication Systems

• Button Systems

• Mobile Systems

• Intercom Systems

-By Technology

• Wired Systems

• Wireless Systems

-By Application

• Emergency Medical Alarms

• Wanderer Control

• Workflow Support

• Others

-By End User

• Hospitals,

• Nursing Homes & Assisted Living Centers

• Clinics

• Others

-By Country

• Europe

• UK

• Germany

• Spain

• Italy

• France

• Hungary

• Rest of Europe

Contact Us

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email Id: [email protected]

About The Insight Partners:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.