Asia Pacific Advanced Medical Stopcock Market to Witness Comprehensive Growth by 2027

“The market for advanced medical stopcock in the Asia Pacific is expected to reach US$ 201.5 Mn in 2027 from US$ 137.9 Mn in 2018. The growth rate of the market in the region is estimated to be 4.5% during the forecast period.

The growth is mainly due to increasing Noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) due to consumption of the alcohol and tobacco and increasing geriatric population.According to the Asia Pacific Observatory on Health Systems and Policies (the APO), many countries in the Asia-Pacific region will be experiencing rapidly ageing societies over the next few decades. Globally, the number of people aged 60 years and over is expected to double by 2050. This population is more prone to chronic disease. A report released by the United Nations Population Fund and HelpAge India says that the number of elderly persons is expected to grow to 173 million by 2026. The increasing proportion of the older population can be explained by substantial declines in fertility and significant improvements in life expectancy. Given the rapid growth in the older population, governments have been increasingly concerned with maintaining the quality of life in old age and have been giving more priority to ageing related issues.

Company Profiles

B. BRAUN MELSUNGEN AG

SMITHS MEDICAL

NIPRO

ELCAM MEDICAL

MERIT MEDICAL SYSTEMS

CODAN USA

NORDSON CORPORATION

COOK

JCM MED

UTAH MEDICAL PRODUCTS INC

In addition, during the year 2016 to 2019, various companies have made organic and inorganic growth strategies in the market there are operating. Some of the activities undertaken by the company, which have promoted its growth are, product launches, acquisition and partnership. The organic development strategy has been implemented widely that have helped the growth of the companies and in turn have brought about various changes in the market. For instance, in December, Merit Medical Systems, Inc. announced launch of its Prelude Ideal in the market, it is designed for the use in radial access procedures.

Japan is expected to witness growth during the forecast owing to the factors such as rise in the drinking and smoking habits among the people and likely to enhance the growth of advanced medical stopcock market during the forecast period.

ASIA PACIFIC ADVANCED MEDICAL STOPCOCK MARKET- MARKET SEGMENTATION

-By Product Type

Low-pressure Stopcocks Market

• Medium-Pressure Stopcocks Market

• High-Pressure Stopcocks Market

Asia Pacific Advanced Medical Stopcock Market – By End User

• Hospitals & Clinics

• Ambulatory Surgery Centers

• Homecares

-By Geography

Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of APAC

o Australia

