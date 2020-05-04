Procurement Outsourcing Services Market Global Trends with Industry Growth to 2027 – Accenture, Capgemini, DXC, Genpact, GEP, HCL, IBM, Infosys, Wipro, WNS

Procurement Outsourcing Services Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period.

The demand for procurement outsourcing services is gaining traction with the increasing global competition and cost-effectiveness of the service. Technological advancements and rising digitization are further projected to expand the growth of the procurement outsourcing services market. The key market players are adopting advanced analytics and integrating machine learning and artificial intelligence to achieve intelligent operations. This scenario creates a favorable industry outlook for the key market players during the forecast period.

The procurement outsourcing services market is anticipated to flourish in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as demand from enterprises to streamline the procurement process and an increasing need to handle compliance policies and contracts. However, data security and privacy issues hinder the growth of the procurement outsourcing services market during the forecast period. On the other hand, the adoption of technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning are exacted to offer significant growth prospects to the players operating in the procurement outsourcing services market in the future.

The reports cover key developments in the Procurement Outsourcing Services market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Procurement Outsourcing Services market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Procurement Outsourcing Services market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

Accenture plc

Capgemini SE

DXC Technology Company

Genpact Ltd

GEP

HCL Technologies Limited

IBM Corporation

Infosys Limited

Wipro Limited

WNS (Holdings) Ltd.

The “Global Procurement Outsourcing Services Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Procurement Outsourcing Services market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography. The global Procurement Outsourcing Services market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Procurement Outsourcing Services market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global procurement outsourcing services market is segmented on the basis of component and industry vertical. Based on component, the market is segmented as source management, supplier management, procurement management, transactions management, and others. On the basis of the industry vertical, the market is segmented as manufacturing, healthcare, IT & telecom, BFSI, retail and consumer goods, and others.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Procurement Outsourcing Services market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Procurement Outsourcing Services Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Procurement Outsourcing Services market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Procurement Outsourcing Services market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Procurement Outsourcing Services Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Procurement Outsourcing Services Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Procurement Outsourcing Services Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Procurement Outsourcing Services Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

