MOBILE ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI) MARKET ANALYSIS AND FORECASTS BY DRIVERS, RESTRAINTS, OPPORTUNITIES, AND FUTURE TREND TO 2027

Mobile AI (Artificial Intelligence) has formed a huge impact on human interaction with devices and machines, in numerous industries such as the advertisement, travel, utility, telecom and machinery industry. Mobile AI has the capability to execute and complete monotonous jobs that are extremely exhausting for people. It is also utilized to find out areas extremely with ease by utilizing augmented reality and is essential in fields that require a high level of accuracy and exactness.

Leading Key Market Players Mentioned in the Report:- NVIDIA Corporation, Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Qualcomm Inc., Apple Inc., HiSilicon Technologies Co., Ltd. (A Huawei Company), Alphabet, Inc. (Google), MediaTek Inc. and Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. among others.

The key factors propelling the adoption of mobile AI are increasing demand for AI-capable processors in mobile devices, the increasing number of AI applications and the upsurge of cognitive computing. Further, rising demand for edge computing in IoT and devoted low-cost AI chips for vision and camera applications in mobile devices are anticipated to provide growth opportunities over the next few years. However, the limited number of AI experts and premium pricing of AI processors are the factors restraining the growth of mobile AI market.

