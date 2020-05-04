LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market Pegged for Robust Expansion by 2025

Legal technology, also known as Legal Tech, refers to the use of technology and software to provide legal services. Legal Tech companies are generally startups founded with the purpose of disrupting the traditionally conservative legal market. LegalTech Artificial Intelligence is the application of AI in Legal Tech area.

The key players covered in this study, Blue J Legal, Casetext Inc., Catalyst Repository Systems, eBREVIA, Everlaw, FiscalNote, Judicata, Justia, Knomos Knowledge Management Inc., Lawgeex, Legal Robot Inc., LEVERTON, LexMachina, Loom Analytics, Luminance Technologies Ltd., Ravel Law.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Lawyers

Clients

Market segment by Application, split into

Document Management System

Practice and Case Management

Contract Management

IP-Management

Legal Research

Legal Analytics

Cyber Security

Predictive Technology

Compliance

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global LegalTech Artificial Intelligence status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the LegalTech Artificial Intelligence development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of LegalTech Artificial Intelligence are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025