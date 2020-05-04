LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market Pegged for Robust Expansion by 2025
Legal technology, also known as Legal Tech, refers to the use of technology and software to provide legal services. Legal Tech companies are generally startups founded with the purpose of disrupting the traditionally conservative legal market. LegalTech Artificial Intelligence is the application of AI in Legal Tech area.
The key players covered in this study, Blue J Legal, Casetext Inc., Catalyst Repository Systems, eBREVIA, Everlaw, FiscalNote, Judicata, Justia, Knomos Knowledge Management Inc., Lawgeex, Legal Robot Inc., LEVERTON, LexMachina, Loom Analytics, Luminance Technologies Ltd., Ravel Law.
This report focuses on the global LegalTech Artificial Intelligence status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the LegalTech Artificial Intelligence development in United States, Europe and China.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Lawyers
Clients
Market segment by Application, split into
Document Management System
Practice and Case Management
Contract Management
IP-Management
Legal Research
Legal Analytics
Cyber Security
Predictive Technology
Compliance
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global LegalTech Artificial Intelligence status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the LegalTech Artificial Intelligence development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of LegalTech Artificial Intelligence are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
