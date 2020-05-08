Ultraviolet LED Technology Market Exhibit a Steady Growth outlining the current state of the market During Forecast Period 2027 | Crystal Nichia Corp Phoseon Technology SemiLEDs Sensor Electronic Technology Seoul Viosys

An LED is a semiconductor device/light source that emits visible light or infrared light when an electric charge passes through it. LEDs are primarily used in indicator lamps and for other types of lighting such as that used in billboard signs, TV remotes, and brake lights of vehicles. Initially, LEDs would only emit a low-intensity red light. Currently, however, LEDs are available across the visible, ultraviolet, and infrared wavelengths. They work on the principle of electroluminescence, wherein the color of illumination is determined by the energy band gap of the semiconductor. A UV LED displays an ultraviolet light; its wavelength is less than 400 nm.

In 2018, the global Ultraviolet LED Technology market size was 140 million US$ and it is expected to reach 670 million US$ by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 22.2% during 2019-2027.

Research Trades has introduced a new report titled as Global Ultraviolet LED Technology market into its database that is formed by the means of primary and secondary research processes. It gives a comprehensive description to its readers about the benefits and drawbacks of this market scenario. It also gives statistics regarding upcoming trends and financial as well as socio-economic aspects affecting the industry.

The key players covered in this study Ultraviolet LED Technology Market-

Crystal

Nichia Corp

Phoseon Technology

SemiLEDs

Sensor Electronic Technology

Seoul Viosys

The UV LED market is expected to grow with new applications such as disinfection, that is, air and water purification system which works on UV-C technology. New technological advancements such as replacement of mercury lamp, flux density, and high performance with the high wavelength are also fostering the growth of the UV LED market. One of the emerging trends with respect to the industrial application of UV LED is the growing demand for UV curing solutions that integrates coating, printing, and adhesives and the evolution of UV lamps to UV LED.

Ultraviolet LED Technology Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

UVA

UVB

UVC

Ultraviolet LED Technology Market segment by Application, split into

Air Purification

Currency Validation

Dental Curing and Teeth Whitening

DNA Gel

Fluorescence Disclosure and Verification

Water Purification

Medical Phototherapy

Ultraviolet LED Technology Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Ultraviolet LED Technology Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Ultraviolet LED Technology development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

The report includes a widespread analysis of drivers and restraints of the market space along with information regarding its innovative development in this field. Additionally, it explains essential constituents to gain stability and maintain a constant growth in this industry. It elaborates on all techniques that are implemented by existing key players and sheds light on modifications required to suit the progressions in the Global Ultraviolet LED Technology market.

