Smart Irrigation Market 2019-2025 | Growing at a CAGR of 18.9% | The Toro Company, Netafim, Hunter Industries, Rain Bird Corporation, HydroPoint, Rachio etc…

Smart Irrigation market is anticipated to worth USD 1,894.6 million by 2025, with a CAGR of 18.9% during 2019-2025. The Global Smart Irrigation Market is expected to grow with a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to the emergence of IoT and convergence of multiple control functionalities.

Increasing the world population is resulting in a shortage of food & water, which has boosted the adoption of efficient replacement systems to preserve natural water reserves, including smart irrigation systems. Smart irrigation technology is highly profitable for farming operations. Factors such as increasing the use of upgraded technologies such as IoT devices and cloud computing in the agriculture field are driving the potential growth of the smart irrigation market. The Internet of Things (IoT) technology and solutions are widely to attain improved operational efficiency, maximized yield, and minimum wastage by using real-time field data collection and data analysis.

Moreover, increasing R&D investment for developing reliable irrigation scheduling solutions, growing interest in developing smart irrigation solutions using advanced technology, and continuous improvement in sensing and monitoring devices will accelerate the growth of the global smart irrigation market. Also, rising necessity to monitor and control the water requirements of the field due to inadequate rainfall and water scarcity across the globe will further expected to fuel the growth of the global smart irrigation market over the forecast period. Furthermore, existing players of smart irrigation controllers are largely focusing on integrating smartphone control functionality that can allow communication via smart home systems through voice. Additionally, manufacturers have integrated additional functionalities to their products, for instance, soil health analytics and drone integration, to cater to their base in the global smart irrigation market.

Global Smart Irrigation Market Competitive Landscape

Key players in the global smart irrigation market include The Toro Company, Netafim, Hunter Industries, Rain Bird Corporation, HydroPoint, Rachio, Banyan Water, Rain Machine, ET Water, Galcon, Weathermatic, Blossom, Skydrop, Delta-T Devices, Calsense, AquaSpy, Soil Scout, Caipos, Acclima, and Rain Machine. Acquisitions, mergers, and new product developments are key strategies used by key participants to improve their competitiveness and to cater to customer bases in the global market.

Smart irrigation controllers to gain high traction in the Global market of Smart irrigation during the anticipated period.

Smart irrigation controller systems will remain predominantly high in the expansion of the market over the forecast period. It is owing to the increasing adoption of controller devices for automatic irrigation scheduling in applications such as agriculture, lawns and gardens in residential and commercial property, and landscaping. It uses weather and sensor data to adjust irrigation schedules to any environmental changes automatically. Moreover, the effectiveness of smart irrigation solutions continues to remain relies on the efficiency of controller systems. However, the smart irrigation controller systems, soil moisture sensors, and water management platform are also expected to hold leading component-type. In addition, it has additional features, such as inbuilt programs to maintain watering frequencies for different types of plants, rain delay settings, and remote operation and input terminals for sensors such as rain/freeze and soil moisture.

North America is expected to dominate the Global Smart Irrigation market during the forecast period.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the smart irrigation market during the forecast period 2019-2025. Developing countries such as the US and Canada in the Americas are the early adopters of smart irrigation technologies, and so is the factor of the high market share of this region in the smart irrigation market. The region has the highest number of smart irrigation systems installed at farms, residential landscapes, and golf courses. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to register the fastest growth over the forecast period. While nascent integration of technologies in farming practice will act as an impediment, but progressive economies such as India, South Korea, and China are showcasing great leaps towards the steadfast adoption of smart irrigation. The APAC region is growing as the leading players in the global smart irrigation market are focussing on tapping the demands of this region.

Scope of the Report

By System Type

Weather Based

Sensor Based

By Component

Controllers

Sensors

Water Flow Meter

Others

By Application

Agricultural

Greenhouse

Open Field

Nonagricultural

Residential

Turf and Landscape

Golf Courses

Others

In addition, the report provides analysis of the smart irrigation market with respect to the following geographic segments:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

LATAM

MEA

