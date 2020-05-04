Global Security screening Market is anticipated to worth USD 6,927 million in 2019, with a CAGR of 4.89% during 2019-2025

Security Screening market is anticipated to worth USD 6,927 million in 2019, with a CAGR of 4.89% during 2019-2025. The Global Security Screening Market is expected to grow with a significant rate during the forecast period 2019-2025, owing to the factors such as the growing terrorist threats and the need for preventing unethical and unlawful acts.

The global security screening market is expected to register healthy growth in terms of CAGR through the forecast period. The increasing requirement to provide a mechanized assessment of protection, with minimal human errors and reduce time, are the primary factors that will fuel the growth of the security screening market. Increasing concerns regarding terrorist activities and smuggling are anticipated to drive the demand for technology. Also, the requirement to prevent illegal goods trafficking, airplane hijacking, and planting explosives in aircraft is the major factor that will drive the global market of security screening.

Security screening is the major concern for security at public places such as airports, railway stations, and others, which includes scanning of people and their belongings to detect any hazardous objects. The growing need for security measures in public places is the key factor driving the security screening market. It is also strongly supported by the development of the information and communication technology (ICT) sector. Moreover, technological advancements in sensor technology have led to the emergence of non-immersive and contactless detection devices. These devices have enabled regulatory authorities to enforce robust security solutions while limiting the inconvenience and interference of the privacy of people.

Global Security Screening Market Competitive Landscape

Companies such as SRI International, Iris ID, Smartmatic, Anviz Global, MorphoTrak, Cross Match Technologies Inc., Smart Sensors Ltd, American Science & Engineering Inc., Analogic Corporation, Digital Barriers plc OSI Systems Inc., Smiths Group plc, Aware Inc., Argus Global, and Faxitron are prominent players in the global Security Screening market.

Biometric Systems holds the dominant position in the global security screening market over the forecast period.

Nowadays, biometric systems are the most popular techniques used for screening people, as it is the most reliable process for authentication. Biometric screening systems include a voice scanner, a face scanner, a retina scanner, an iris scanner, and a fingerprint scanner. Biometrics technology has occupied space in all the fields like airports and private sectors, such as for passports and in office premises. Biometric technology ensures the security and safety measures at airports and reduces the use of fake passports. Thus, the use of biometrics is increasing, consequently, with the increasing need for security screening. Moreover, the use of shoe scanner and liquid scanners is expected to decline in the coming years as they have now been merged with a full-body X-ray scanner.

The Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the global security screening market over the forecast period.

Global Security Screening Market by region can be sub-divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific is expected to be the most lucrative region for the security screening market in the coming years. The growth is majorly attributed to the rising threat of terror attacks and smuggling activities. Also, increasing airport and entertainment infrastructure projects in the Asia Pacific is another significant factor boosting the demand for the security screening market. Moreover, North America holds a lion share in the security screening market and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period.

Scope of the Report

By Product Type

X-Ray Scanner

Biometric Systems

Shoe Scanner

Explosive Trace Detector

Electromagnetic Metal Detector

Liquid Scanner

By Technology

Magnetic Imaging

X-ray Imaging

Magnetometer

Others

By Application

Border Check point

Airport

Government Applications

Private Sector

Public Places

Educational Institutions

In addition, the report provides analysis of the security screening market with respect to the following geographic segments:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

LATAM

MEA

