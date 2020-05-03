Continuous Passive Motion Devices Market is Expected to Grow at High CAGR During the Forecast Period 2020-2027

Global Continuous Passive Motion Devices Market Analysis to 2027 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Continuous Passive Motion Devices industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Continuous Passive Motion Devices market with detailed market segmentation by product & services /application and geography. The global Continuous Passive Motion Devices market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Continuous Passive Motion Devices players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Leading Continuous Passive Motion Devices Market Players:

DePuy Synthes Globus Medical Medtronic Zimmer Biome Zimmer Biome Smith and Nephew Plc Aesculap Implant Systems, LLC NuVasive Inc. AxioMed LLC K2M

Motorized devices that help to move legs, shoulders, hands, and hips in arc flow motions for a specific period of time with adjusted speed are called as Continuous passive motion (CPM) devices. CPM devices assist the patient to quickly recover from the injury. CPM devices are generally used within 2-3 days post-surgery. These devices doesn’t allows muscle stiffness, it helps to move the blood and edema away from joint and injured tissue. It also facilitates better diffusion of nutrients into the damaged and healing areas of the joint. These devices are also used following knee arthroplasty, anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) reconstruction, rotator cuff repair, elbow, osteoarthritis, and fracture from trauma.

The Continuous Passive Motion Devices market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing number of joint reconstruction surgeries for arthroplasty, growing geriatric population, and rising incidence of trauma resulting in joint fracture.

Also, Continuous Passive Motion Devices Market key players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

