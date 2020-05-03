Practice Management Systems Market Global Industry Trends and Forecast Analysis 2020 – 2027

According to a new market research study titled ‘Practice Management Systems Market – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product, Delivery Mode, and Component, the global practice management systems market is expected to reach US$ 6,740.84 Mn in 2027 from US$ 3,143.76 Mn in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 10.2% from 2020-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global practice management systems market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth. The market is expected to grow due to rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing geriatric population, and rising awareness regarding healthcare. However, growing concerns of data privacy are likely to hamper the growth of the market.

Global practice management systems market, based on the delivery mode is segmented into web-based delivery mode, cloud-based delivery mode, and on-premise delivery mode. In 2019, the web-based delivery mode segment held a largest market share of 41.7% of the practice management systems market, by delivery mode. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 owing to increasing adoption web-based practice management services, especially in developing regions. Moreover, the cloud-based delivery mode is anticipated to witness the significant growth rate of 10.9% during the forecast period, 2020 to 2027.

Major Companies Covered In This Report:

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

Athena Health

Cerner Corporation

Epic

eClinicalWorks

GE Healthcare

McKesson Corporation

Medical Information Technology, Inc.

Nextgen Healthcare Information System, LLC

Henry Schein

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2020–2027? What will be the market size during the estimated period?

What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the Practice Management Systems market during the forecast period?

Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the Practice Management Systems market?

What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the Practice Management Systems market across different regions?

What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the Practice Management Systems market?

What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?

