Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market Competitive Dynamics & Global Outlook 2025

Artificial intelligence in retail market is estimated to be US$ 27,238.6 million by 2025 from US$ 712.6 million in 2016. The growth in market revenue is attributed to proliferating adoption of game changing technologies, growth in mobile market and emergence of various AI based start-ups catering to retail industry. Proliferation of enhanced technological awareness and varied product choices among the consumers have resulted into a noteworthy shift in global retail industry landscape. This has further foisted pressure on the traditional retailers to reimagine the strategies for creating and capturing value in order to explore the optimal usage of their assets. Public policy liberalization is also one of the key factors supporting the flow of knowledge, information and resources, further generating pressure on the brick ‘n’ mortar retailers to tackle with the lowered entry barriers to the online retailers in the market.

Key trend which will predominantly effect the market in coming year is rising adoption of multi-channel or omni channel retailing. In forthcoming years, the retail industry is anticipated to witness higher growth in the trend of Omni channel retailing. Artificial intelligence will be having a key role as this technology would be bridging the gap between online and offline retailing in coming future. Companies like Amazon have already enrooted its focus towards development of an AI enabled offline retail store that would enable the shoppers to move out of the store without waiting in the long queues of billing.

Major Companies Covered In This Report:

Sentient Technologies Holdings Limited

2. Manthan Software Services Pvt. Ltd

3. Focal Systems Inc

4. Microsoft Corporation

5. ViSenze

6. Tata Consultancy Services Limited

7. Salesforce.com, Inc

8. Plexure Ltd.

9. Google,Inc

10. IBM Watson Group

Artificial intelligence in retail market by application is segmented into Sales & Marketing, Supply-chain & Logistics, Shelf Analytics, Pricing, In-Store Navigation, Auto-checkout and others (staffing and product mix optimization). Customer experience and management is projected to acquire majority share in the market. Digital convergence in retail is considered to bring glowing opportunity for retailers to retail the customer and set themselves apart. In the coming few years, interaction with a variety of technologies such as bots is expected to reinvent the customer experience.

The overall market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with an exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market. Also, primary interview were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers and national sales managers, and external consultant such as valuation experts, research analysts and key opinion leaders specializing in the artificial intelligence and retail industry.

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2020–2027? What will be the market size during the estimated period?

What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the Artificial Intelligence in Retail market during the forecast period?

Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the Artificial Intelligence in Retail market?

What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the Artificial Intelligence in Retail market across different regions?

What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the Artificial Intelligence in Retail market?

What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?

Reason to Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global algorithm trading market

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Artificial Intelligence in Retail, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

we are providing our readers with the most updated data on the Artificial Intelligence in Retail market and as the international markets have been changing very rapidly over the past few years the markets have gotten tougher to get a grasp of and hence our analysts have prepared a detailed report while taking in consideration the history of the market and a very detailed forecast along with the market issues and their solution.

