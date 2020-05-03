Electronically Scanned Array Market Analysis By Industry Value, Market Size, Top Companies And Growth Forecast To 2027

An electronically scanned array is a phased array that is an array of antennas that generates radio wave beams and rays. The emitted waves are navigated in the desired direction to a precise point without physically moving the antennas. This scanned arrays used in defense radar systems to scan radar beams and detect planes and missiles. Furthermore, the rising preference for technologically advanced system and integration of electronically scanned array into radar systems are the some of the major driving factors for the market growth.

The market is expected to grow in the defense sectors due to its rising applications in the detection and location of unidentified objects. Nevertheless, the high development costs of radar systems are hindering the growth of the global electronically scanned array market. Furthermore, due to growth in defense budgets of numerous emerging economies such as India and China has also created ample opportunities for an electronically scanned array market.

The reports cover key developments in the electronically scanned array market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from electronically scanned array market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for aerospace bearings in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the electronically scanned array market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the electronically scanned array market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last three years, the key development in the past five years.

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

Leonardo S.p.A

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd.

Rohde & Schwarz, Inc.

Saab AB

SI2 Technologies

Thales Group

The Raytheon Company

The report analyzes factors affecting the electronically scanned array market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive Porter’s Five Forces Analysis on a global scenario.

