Biofuel Energy Market Growth Powered with Latest Development Scenario & Influencing Trends

This intelligence report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Biofuel Energy Market.

Biofuel, any fuel that is derived from biomass that is, plant or algae material or animal waste. Since such feedstock material can be replenished readily, biofuel energy is considered to be a source of renewable energy, unlike fossil fuels such as coal, petroleum, and natural gas. Furthermore, Biofuel energy is usually advocated as a cost-effective and environmentally benign alternative to petroleum and other fossil fuels, particularly within the context of rising petroleum prices and increased concern over the contributions made by fossil fuels to global warming.

Major Players in this Report Include,

Copersucar S.A DSM (Brazil), Green Plains Inc. (GPRE) (United States), Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) (United States), Western Dubuque Biodiesel Llc (United States), TerraVia (United States), Renewable Energy Group (United States), Raizen Energia Participacoes S.A (Brazil), BlueFire Renewables (United States), Aventine Renewable Energy Holdings, Inc. (AVRW) (United States) and Australian Renewable Fuels Ltd. (Australia)

The competitive landscape of the market has been elaborated by studying a number of factors such as the best manufacturers, prices and revenues.

Market Highlights:

On 21 June 2019, Western Dubuque Biodiesel, a leading biofuel energy company announced the monarch fueling station project. and On 22 July 2019, BP announced the major expansion in renewable energy, combining biofuels and biopower with Bunge in Brazil to create a world-class bioenergy company.

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.

The titled segments and Market Data Breakdown are illuminated below:

by Type (Ethanol (Conventional and Cellulosic), Biodiesel, Hydrocarbon Fuels (Gasoline, Diesel, and Jet Fuel)), Application (Transportation, Energy Generation, Heat Generation, Industrial, Others), Source Type (Lignocellulose, Algae, Corn, Jatropha, Palm, Soybeans, Sugarcane, Sweet Sorghum, Others), Form Type (Solid, Liquid, Gases)

Market Drivers

Supportive Government Policies That Encourage the Rapid Growth of Biofuel Production

Large R&D Efforts and Sizable Investments Being Made By Public and Private Organizations

High Economic Growth, Underway For Several Decades in Most Developing Countries across the Globe, Has Resulted In Robust Demand for Various Energy Sources

Accelerating Agricultural Development

Increased Energy Prices Coupled With Market Volatility

Restraints

Fluctuating Raw Material Prices

The Production and Use of Biofuels Produce a Range Of Emissions

Opportunities

Next (Second and Third) Generation Biofuel Technologies

The Emerging Demand from Developing Countries

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

