X-Ray Crystallography Market 2020-2026 || Leading Players – Anton Paar GmbH, MīTeGen LLC, Huber Diffraktionstechnik GmbH & Co. KG, Spectris

Global X-Ray crystallography market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 10.18% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growth in the areas of the application of the method to more than just the healthcare industry.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global X-Ray crystallography market are Bruker, Charles River, Rigaku Corporation, WuXi AppTec, Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Anton Paar GmbH, MīTeGen LLC, Huber Diffraktionstechnik GmbH & Co. KG, Spectris, Molecular Dimensions Limited, Agilent Technologies, Inc., MOXTEK, Inc. among others.

Market Definition: Global X-Ray Crystallography Market

X-Ray crystallography is a diagnostic and research method involving the usage of crystals and studying them with the help of x-ray diffractions. This helps in studying atomic and molecular structure of the crystals. This diffraction helps in creating an image of electrons available in the crystals involving the utilization of data of diffraction recreating a 3D image of the same.

Segmentation: Global X-Ray Crystallography Market

X-Ray Crystallography Market : By Product Type

Instruments

Reagents

Services

X-Ray Crystallography Market : By Application

Academic Research

Industrial

Mineralogy & Metallurgy

Chemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Others

X-Ray Crystallography Market : By End-User Industries

Pharmaceutical

Life Science & Biotechnology

Hospitals & Research Laboratories

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Others

X-Ray Crystallography Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the X-Ray Crystallography Market:

In April 2016, WuXi AppTec announced that they had acquired Crelux GmbH, providing the expansion of services provided by WuXi for drug discovery and scientific researches. This will also further enhance the presence of WuXi in the European region providing their drug discovery and associated services to the customers.

In April 2015, Rigaku Corporation announced that they had completed the acquisition of Agilent Technologies, Inc.’s “X-Ray diffraction” business operations. The acquired operations will be combined with Rigaku’s existing single-crystal X-ray business to formulate “Rigaku Oxford Diffraction”. This acquisition will further improve the innovations and advancements providing specialized single-crystal analysis services.

Competitive Analysis:X-Ray Crystallography Market

Global X-Ray crystallography market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of X-Ray crystallography market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

X-Ray Crystallography Market Drivers

Increased levels of investments and expenditure incurred for drug discoveries, is one of the major factors driving the growth of the market

Advancements in product offerings resulting in portable products resulting in higher adoption, this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Rising prevalence of chronic diseases globally, is expected to positively affect the growth

X-Ray Crystallography Market Restraints

Requirement of certain products and methods such as crystals before x-ray crystallography can be utilized, which is expected to restrain the market growth

Availability of alternative methods and advanced technologies, is expected to restrain the market growth

