Meat Snacks Market Expecting Huge Growth with CAGR of 5.50% by Focusing on Leading Players Associated British Foods plc., Conagra Brands Inc., General Mills Inc.

The meat snacks market size was valued at $7.4 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $11.3 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.50% from 2019 to 2026. There has been an increase in the demand for convenience food products over the years and this growth has been drastic in the emerging regions such as Asia-Pacific and LAMEA. Convenient food has become a regular source of nutrition for consumers working in the corporate sector. This increases the adoption of these products in the market. As meat snacks are also considered a convenience food, the growth and adoption of convenience food positively impacts the growth of the market.

Some of the key players of Meat Snacks Market:

Associated British Foods plc., Conagra Brands Inc., General Mills Inc., Golden Valley Natural, Hormel Foods Corporation, Jack Links, Monogram Food Solutions, LLC., Meatsnacks Group, Nestle S.A., Tyson Foods, and others.

The retail industry expansion is supported by rapid increase in economy, coupled with surge in consumption of meat products such as meat snacks; rise in urbanization; and surge in middle-class population, particularly in emerging economies. Increase in foreign direct investment (FDI) leads to the rise in participation from foreign and private players that further boosts the growth of the retail industry. According to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), India’s retail sector generated revenue of $641 billion in 2016, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10% reaching $1.6 trillion by 2026. In addition, according to the Foreign Agriculture Services (FAOs), China’s total retail sale of consumer goods witnessed a growth of 10.7% in 2015, accounting for $4.49 trillion.

Segmentation by Solution:

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Meat Snacks market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2026 for overall Meat Snacks market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

