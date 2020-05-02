Growth Hacking Strategies for Fermented Milk Market with Report Forecast till year 2026 with Major Key Players: Danone, Nestle, Parmalat S.p.A., Yakult

Fermented dairy products are major source of probiotic bacteria. Fermented milk is prepared through inoculation of culture and enzyme, which converts lactose to lactic acid. This inoculation and fermentation process of milk offers various range of products such as butter, cheese, yoghurt, and Kefir. The most common bacterial strains used for fermentation are Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium. During the conversion process, various substances are released such as diacetyl, acetic acid, and acetaldehyde, which help to impart characteristic taste and aroma to the products. During fermentation process of kefir and koumiss, ethyl alcohol is also produced. These fermented dairy products not only impart taste but also provide texture and consistency to certain products such as dips and sauces.

Consumers intolerant to lactose prefer fermented dairy products as they are easy to digest compared to unfermented milk. Fermented milk products contain probiotic bacteria that offer a broad spectrum of health benefits. These products are also considered to have anti-carcinogenic effects and may protect against certain cancers. Apart from health benefits, fermentation process provides prolonged shelf life of dairy products and enhances taste and aroma of products. Hence, versatile properties exhibited by fermented dairy products are attributed to provide significant growth opportunities for the fermented milk market.

Some of the key players of Fermented Milk Market:

Danone, Nestle, Parmalat S.p.A., Yakult, Chobani LLC, Yoplait, Arla Foods, Muller, Britannia Industries Limited, FrieslandCampina.

The fermented milk products mainly butter and cheese have gained popularity, as they have higher demand in various fast foods. However, presence of additives and stringent regulations related to strains of culture used in fermentation of milk act as restrain for the market growth.

Major Regions play vital role in Fermented Milk market are:

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Middle East & Africa, India, South America, Others

Rise in number of product launches is also anticipated to drive the global fermented milk market growth during the forecast period. Development of new products with improved taste and versatility, along with high marketing support, has led to the launch of several new products in the recent past. Kefir drinks in organic fruit flavors, non-Greek yogurt products, single serve cups of cottage cheese in various fruit flavors, and protein kefir are some of the products launched in the past few years by major industry players. With the launch of several new products during the forecast period, the fermented milk market outlook is expected to be positive. However, selection of appropriate culture required for fermentation process of dairy products is a severe problem faced by fermented dairy products manufacturers. As not all cultures help extend the shelf life, thus restrains the fermented milk market growth. In addition, government regulations in certain countries regarding permissible culture used for fermentation process hampers the growth of market.

