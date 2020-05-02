New Rising Market of Premenstrual Syndrome Treatment Market Report with CAGR of 3.7% by Top Companies Analysis like ABBVIE INC., AstraZeneca plc., BASF Corporation, Bayer AG

The global premenstrual syndrome treatment market was valued at $1,129 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $1,516 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.7% from 2019 to 2026. Premenstrual syndrome or PMS refers to physical & emotional symptoms, which occur one to two weeks before the initiation of woman’s menses. It is characterized by symptoms such as acne, tender breasts, mood swings, bloating, fatigue, and irritability. Lifestyle changes are anticipated to help relieve PMS symptoms. However, based on the severity of symptoms, different types of drugs such as analgesics, antidepressants, and diuretics are used.

Some of the key players of Premenstrual Syndrome Treatment Market:

ABBVIE INC., AstraZeneca plc., BASF Corporation, Bayer AG, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, Eli Lilly And Company, GlaxoSmithKline Plc., H. Lundbeck A/S, Pfizer Inc., and Shionogi Inc.

The premenstrual syndrome treatment market is expected to experience a significant growth during the forecast period, owing to increase in awareness among patients, higher number of target population, rise in demand for PMS drugs, and easy availability of drugs. In addition, campaigns from government and non-government organizations to elevate female health status and education supports the market growth. However, unknown etiology and pathophysiology of PMS is anticipated to hamper the market growth.

Product Type Segmentation:

– Prescription

– OTC

By Distribution Channel:

– Hospital Pharmacies

– Drug Stores & Retail Pharmacies

– Online Providers

Major Regions play vital role in Premenstrual Syndrome Treatment market are:

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Middle East & Africa, India, South America, Others

