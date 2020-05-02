Profitable Report on Neurology devices Market Report with CAGR of 8.1% by Top Companies like Abbott Laboratories, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Boston Scientific Corporation

The global neurological devices market was valued at $9,242.67 million in 2018, and is expected to reach $ 17,410.40 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.1% from 2019 to 2026. Neurovascular devices such as cerebrospinal fluid management devices and interventional devices majorly find their application in the treatment of neurological disorders, including Alzheimer’s, tumors, depression, and stroke. Moreover, there are various other devices or instruments used for the treatment of neurological diseases such as catheters, stents, ultrasonic aspirators, and stereotactic system.

Some of the key players of Neurology devices Market:

Abbott Laboratories, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Boston Scientific Corporation, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation, LivaNova PLC, Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic Plc, Magstim Co Ltd., Penumbra, Inc., Stryker Corporation

The growth of the global neurology devices market is driven by significant rise in geriatric population across the globe, rise in demand for minimally invasive surgeries, and development of advanced neurological devices. In addition, increase in prevalence of neurological disorders across the globe propels the demand for neurology devices, thereby supplementing the growth of the global market. In addition, rise in geriatric population poses risk for increase in incidence of neurovascular disorders (such as stroke). However, enforcement of stringent government regulations toward the approval of these devices and lack of skilled neurosurgeons are the key factors anticipated to hamper the market growth. Conversely, the introduction of new products and technological advancements in neurological devices have aided in the efficient treatment of many neurovascular disorders, which is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for market expansion during the forecast period.

The Global Neurology devices Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Neurology devices market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2026 for overall Neurology devices market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Global Neurology devices Market – Key Takeaways

3. Global Neurology devices Market – Market Landscape

4. Global Neurology devices Market – Key Market Dynamics

5. Global Neurology devices Market –Analysis

6. Neurology devices Market –Global Regulatory Scenario

7. Global Neurology devices Market Analysis– By Product

8. Global Neurology devices Market Analysis– By Application

9. Global Neurology devices Market Analysis– By End User

10. North America Neurology devices Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2026

11. Europe Neurology devices Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2026

12. Asia Pacific Neurology devices Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2026

13. Middle East and Africa Neurology devices Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2026

14. South and Central America Neurology devices Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2026

15. Neurology devices Market –Industry Landscape

16. Neurology devices Market –Key Company Profiles

17. Appendix

