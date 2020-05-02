ORTHOPEDIC EXTREMITY DEVICES MARKET 2020 ANALYSIS REPORT PROMISING INDUSTRY BRIGHT FUTURE A REPORT BY MEDTRONIC, SMITH & NEPHEW, STRYKER

Global Orthopedic Extremity Devices Market By Type (Upper Extremity Devices, Lower Extremity Devices, Spine Orthopedics Devices, Arthroscopic Devices, Orthobiologics, Braces and Support Devices), End- User (Hospitals, ASCs, Specialty Orthopedic Centers), Application (Hip, Knee, Spine, Dental, Craniomaxillofacial, Sports Injuries, Extremities, Trauma), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis: Global Orthopedic Extremity Devices Market

Global Orthopedic Extremity Devices Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 32.96 billion to an estimated value of USD 47.12 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.57% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing rate of sports injuries and other bone related disorder is driving the market.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the orthopedic extremity devices market are Medtronic, Smith & Nephew, Stryker, Wright Medical Group N.V., Zimmer Biomet, MERLOT, Acumed LLC, Alphatec Spine, Inc., Arthrex, Inc., Bioretec Oy, DePuy Synthes, DJO Global, Aesculap Implant Systems, LLC, CONMED Corporation.

Competitive Analysis:

Global orthopedic extremity devices market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of orthopedic extremity devices market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Definition: Global Orthopedic Extremity Devices Market

Orthopedics mainly focuses on the diseases and injuries of musculoskeletal system of the body. This mainly includes joints, bones, ligaments, muscle, nerves and tendons which allow you to move and work. They are diagnosed operatively or non-operatively like medications, physical therapy, exercise, alternate therapies or by surgical procedures. Orthopedic surgeons are the physicians who do practices on orthopedics. Orthopedic devices are used to replace the missing joint or bone and to support the damage bone. They are usually made of stainless steel or titanium alloy to provide strength and there is plastic coatings which act as an artificial cartilage.

Market Drivers

Increasing aging population is the major factor driving the growth of this market.

Advanced and fully automated orthopedic devices are another factor driving the market.

Market Restraints

Safety measures related to the use of metal implants is restraining the growth of this market.

Adoption of preventive measures such as gene therapy and tissue engineering rather than curative measures is restraining market.

Segmentation: Global Orthopedic Extremity Devices Market

By Type Upper Extremity Devices Shoulder Elbow Radius Lower Extremity Devices Hip Knee Foot Ankle Spine Orthopedics Devices Artificial Discs Fixation Screws Fixation Nail/ Rod Fixation Plates Fixation Wires Arthroscopic Devices Orthobiologics Bone Cement Bone Graft Substitute Bone Growth Factors Braces and Support Devices

By End- User Hospitals ASCs Specialty Orthopedic Centers

By Application Hip Knee Spine Dental Craniomaxillofacial Sports Injuries Extremities Trauma



Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2018, MedAchievers Academic Council announced the launch of their open orthopaedic surgery simulator’ based on artificial intelligence which will help the young medical graduates to get the experience similar to operation theatre. It will be used in spine surgeries, knee surgeries, on basic healing, trauma and other kind of surgeries.

In October 2018, at Annual Meeting of the Orthopaedic Trauma Association (OTA) Orthopaedic Implant Company announced the launch of their Semi-Extended Instrumentation for the OIC Tibial Nail System. The whole system is supported by single set of instrumentation and provides surgeons alternate method for intramedullary nailing of the tibia.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global orthopedic extremity devices market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Customization of the Report:

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

Market Segmentation:-

To comprehend Global Orthopedic Extremity Devices market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Orthopedic Extremity Devices market is analyzed across major global regions.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Actual Numbers & In-Depth Analysis, Business opportunities, Market Size Estimation Available in Full Report.

Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers:

Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope

Definition and forecast parameters

Methodology and forecast parameters

Data Sources

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Business trends

Regional trends

Product trends

End-use trends

Chapter 3: Industry Insights

Industry segmentation

Industry landscape

Vendor matrix

Technological and innovation landscape

Orthopedic Extremity Devices Market report effectively provides required features of the global market for the population and for the business looking people for mergers & acquisitions, making investments, new vendors or concerned in searching for the appreciated global market research facilities. It offers sample on the size, offer, and development rate of the market. The Orthopedic Extremity Devices report provides the complete structure and fundamental overview of the industry market.

Note: If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

