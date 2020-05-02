Global DNA and Gene Chip (Microarrays) Market Rising Trend Including Key Players Profile like Agilent Technologies, Inc., Oxford Gene Technology, PerkinElmer Inc

Global DNA and gene chip (microarrays) market is expected to rise gradually, registering a healthy CAGR of 12.9% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017.The rise in the market is attributed to the increasing research activities, need for initial cancer detection & cancer diagnosis, advancements in the technology for microarrays.

Key Market Competitors:-

Some of the major players operating in global DNA and gene chip (microarrays) market are Agilent Technologies, Inc., Oxford Gene Technology, PerkinElmer Inc, Eurofins Discovery, Ngk Insulators, Ltd, Sequenom, Microarrays Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, NextGen Life Sciences Private Limited, bioMérieux SA, Greiner Bio One International GmbH, LC Sciences, LLC., Toshiba Corporation., Luminex Corporation, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Gyros Protein Technologies Ab, CapitalBio Technology Inc., Surmodics, Inc., Sigma-Aldrich Co., Macrogen, Inc., Bioneer Corporation and Biometrix Technology Inc. among others.

Competitive Landscape

Global DNA and gene chip (microarrays) market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of DNA and gene chip (microarrays) market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Drivers are Restraints

Large scale of DNA or gene chip initiatives is acting as a driver for the growth of the market Need for initial cancer detection & cancer diagnosis is a catalyst for the market growth

DNA/gene chips modification is accelerating the market in the forecast period

Government funding will boost the market growth

Alternate technologies is hampering the market growth

Dearth of technical & skilled employees is hindering the growth of the market

Low complexity of microarrays as compared to other sequencing technologies in terms of data interpretation and sample preparation will also limit the market growth

Market Segmentation:-

By Type

Oligonucleotide Based Chips Photolithographic (Light Generated) Oligonucleotide Chips Inkjet Print Technology Generated Oligonucleotide Chips

cDNA Chips Mechanical Microspotting Generated cDNA Chips Inkjet Print Technology Generated cDNA Chips



By Applications

Gene Expression

Genomics

Cancer Diagnosis & Treatment

Environmental Control

Agricultural Biology

Microbial Genotyping

Toxic Genomics

Drug Discovery

By Product

Consumables

Instrumentation

By End Users

Academic & Research Institutes

Biotechnological & Pharmaceutical Companies

Research Laboratories

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers:

Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope

Definition and forecast parameters

Methodology and forecast parameters

Data Sources

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Business trends

Regional trends

Product trends

End-use trends

Chapter 3: Industry Insights

Industry segmentation

Industry landscape

Vendor matrix

Technological and innovation landscape

DNA and Gene Chip (Microarrays) Market report effectively provides required features of the global market for the population and for the business looking people for mergers & acquisitions, making investments, new vendors or concerned in searching for the appreciated global market research facilities. It offers sample on the size, offer, and development rate of the market. The DNA and Gene Chip (Microarrays) report provides the complete structure and fundamental overview of the industry market.

