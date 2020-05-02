2020 Research on Smart Solar Solutions Market: Global Forecast Analysis 2024

A new research report by ORBIS RESEARCH on the Global Smart Solar Solutions Market offers a complete overview of the market share, size and segmentation. In addition, the report designed with the help of detailed qualitative insights, verifiable projections and historical data about the target size. The Global Smart Solar Solutions Market study provides a complete analysis of the market segmentation such as types, regional markets, technology, and applications. This research report has been analyzed through comprehensive primary research such as surveys, interviews, and observations. The secondary research methodology includes trade journals, reputable paid sources, and body databases.

Market Overview

The smart solar solutions market is expected to register a growth rate of 16% over the forecast period 2019 – 2024. The increase in urban population worldwide has created a rise in demand for resources. The depletion in natural resources is making organizations innovate in such a way that they can utilize alternative resources to extract the energy for the necessities in life.

– Smart solar solutions help users reduce their electricity expenses and increase the efficiency of solar components by monitoring and communicating in real-time. The traditional power generation techniques depend a lot on non-renewable energy sources and generate a lot of pollution.

– The limited supply of these resources has triggered the need for renewable sources of energy. Moreover, increasing power tariff and government subsidies on solar power are driving the smart solar solutions market.

– 2017 was one more historic year for the solar power sector as more solar PV capacities were installed globally than for any other power generation technology. More Solar capacity was deployed globally than fossil fuels and nuclear combined

Scope of the Report

Smart solar device is an equipment that helps in extracting solar energy at a very high conversion efficiency. Various energy requirement can be satisfied with the application of solar energy systems. With the progress in technology, the devices are being developed to operate in a smart environment. Smart solar devices help in minimizing wastage and utilizes the power in the best way possible to harness the energy available and improve the efficiency of devices.

Key Market Trends

Government Subsidies on Solar Power to Drive the Market Growth

– The ever-growing energy demand from residential and industrial end users and depleting natural resources have resulted in the need to control the energy consumption and switch to more efficient and cleaner energy generation source.

– Governments around the world are looking for cost-effective solutions and are encouraging the public by giving subsidies, shifting to green solutions, in turn, pushing the adoption of smart solar solutions. For instance, several policy measures have been set in place by MNRE to support the achievement of India’s 2022 solar goals.

– An amendment has been made to the National Tariff Policy to include provisions for Renewable Generation Obligations and Renewable Purchase Obligations. The policy requires state-owned power distribution companies to purchase 8% of their energy from solar by 2022 and mandates thermal power plant operators to have a certain amount of renewable components in any newly installed capacity.

– Further, solar energy plays a big part in reducing carbon emissions and ensuring a sustainable energy future. It can be used for cooling, heating, lighting, electrical power, transportation, and even environmental clean-up. The global solar installed capacity was 227 GW in 2015, which rose to 305 GW in 2016, driven by the United States and China.

– The United Kingdom led Europe in solar growth, despite the cutting down of incentives for householders to fit solar panels. Germany, which moved several years ago to subsidize and build a solar industry, still retains the crown for total solar capacity.

