Global Smart Grid Data Analytics Market: Size, Share, Demand and Outlook 2020-2024

Market Overview

The smart grid data analytics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25%, during the forecast period 2019 – 2024. With the increase of Internet of Things (IoT) and big data analytics coupled with rapidly growing penetration of information and communication technologies (ICT) in the grid, modernization has led to the emergence of smart grid data analytics.

– The primary consumers for smart grid data analytics solutions are the utility service providers. These solutions are set up at the end of utility providers in order to help taking better decisions for optimizing the grid operations. Therefore, this is expected to substantially spur the smart grid data analytics market growth.

– Additionally, the smart grids play nowadays a major role in the integration of the smart cities concept by putting into effect the smart energy conceptual element i.e. smart electrical energy systems that interconnect utilities and end-users by means of smart infrastructure. Thus, the demand for cost-effective and sustainable power supplies has led the market for smart grid analytics.

– However, the high cost of the initial investment in the smart grids system is acting a hindrance to this market during the forecast period.

Scope of the Report

Big data analytics combined with grid visualization can lead to better situational awareness and predictive decisions. Predictive maintenance and fault detection based on data analytics with advanced metering infrastructure is more crucial to the security of the power system. Moreover, at the end-user level, smart grids can enable demand flexibility and consumer participation in the energy system, including through demand response, electric vehicle (EV) charging and self-produced distributed generation and storage. Thus, lots of data will be generated in terms of usage and it has catalyzed the smart grid data analytics market.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Investment in the Smart Grid Infrastructure Offers Potential Growth

– Smart grids represent a new era in the electrical sector, as they go from static one-way management to dynamic two-way management. In this, users are informed of their real consumption and thus the contracted power can be adjusted to meet the real need of each consumer. This increases efficiency and energy savings.

– Further, smart grids collect much more data than the manual energy meter reading system. This permits the use of data analysis techniques and the preparation of highly realistic consumption forecasts as many more variables are taken into account. Therefore, the opportunities for smart grid analytics are expanding because there’s exponentially more data available to develop analytical models.

– Additionally, the smart grid optimizes asset utilization and operates efficiently which means desired functionality at minimum cost. Nowadays, many companies have been modernizing power plants and substations by putting sensors on the main components, such as turbines and transformers which look for vibration or other anomalies that could predict future failures. Thus, those companies apply smart grid analytics to optimize the performance of connected devices in the field. For instance, Duke Energy claims that these smart grid data analytics have already paid off in big ways by preventing major outages related to equipment.

– Therefore, the analysis obtained from smart grid data analytics offers a significant advantage in terms of cost reduction, personalized energy services to consumers, etc. This in return creates a positive outlook for the market during the forecast period.

Table of Contents

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Deployment

5.1.1 Cloud-Based

5.1.2 On-premises

5.2 By Solution

5.2.1 Advanced Metering Infrastructure Analytics

5.2.2 Demand Response Analytics

5.2.3 Grid Optimisation Analytics

5.3 By End-user Vertical

5.3.1 Small & Medium Enterprises

5.3.2 Large Enterprises

5.3.3 Public Sector

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East and Africa

6.1.5 Verizon

6.1.9 SAS Institute Inc.

