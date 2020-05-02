Global Insight as a Service Application Market 2020 Current Trends, Industry Size and 2024 Forecast Study

A new research report by ORBIS RESEARCH on the Global Insight as a Service Application Market offers a complete overview of the market share, size and segmentation. In addition, the report designed with the help of detailed qualitative insights, verifiable projections and historical data about the target size. The Global Insight as a Service Application Market study provides a complete analysis of the market segmentation such as types, regional markets, technology, and applications. This research report has been analyzed through comprehensive primary research such as surveys, interviews, and observations. The secondary research methodology includes trade journals, reputable paid sources, and body databases.

Market Overview

The insight as a service application market is expected to register a CAGR of 23% over the forecast period (2019 – 2024). The insight as a service application provides action plans, and it is similar to cloud-based services, which provide insights to business corporations and also help organizations with ideas to achieve their business goals. SaaS offerings provide analytics, along with insights. SMEs are heavily adopting insights as a service owing to various advantages of insight as a service such as immediate response, quick decision making, customer satisfaction, etc.

– The major factor responsible for the growth of insight as a service application market is increasing IOT and big data analytics, along with the growing need for customer management. Companies are able to get customer insights in order to sell their products and services with the help of big data.

– Many small and medium scale enterprises are adopting cloud-based insight-as-a-service due to the advantages such as improved decision making and quick response, customer satisfaction, which result in faster growth in revenue, thereby driving the market.

– Data security, safety concern, and difficulty in data integration are hindering the growth of this market.

Scope of the Report

Insight as a service application is a cloud-based service which provides insights to various business corporations and also aids in providing concrete steps that are required to leverage these insights towards achieving business goals. To stay ahead in the market and have real-time information about the functioning of business and its stakeholders the market segment has seen an upward demand pattern.

Key Market Trends

BFSI Expected to Have Significant Growth

– BFSI sector is expected to have significant growth for this market. Due to new digital technologies, rapid changes in customer expectations, and emerging agile competitors, it is increasingly becoming difficult for banks to attract, retain, and upsell today’s digitally empowered customers.

– Customer intelligence and analytics for banking enables retail banks to create exceptional customer experiences that drive loyalty, differentiation, and growth. Banks can attract and acquire new customers, retain and sell more to current customers, and market segments, and drive operational costs down.

– For instance, TCS’s Customer Intelligence & Insights (CI&I) for Banking helps retail banks transition from product-centric to customer-centric enterprises, while running leaner and smarter. IT Company Mindtree is focused on helping banks and financial institutions to better engage with customers and users.

Competitive Landscape

The insight as a service application market is fragmented and is a highly competitive market. Since the solutions require close collaboration and knowledge sharing vendors with better supply chain knowledge and connections tend to gain an edge over other competitors There are many collaborations taking place in the market further leading to product innovations.

