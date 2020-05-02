Tissue Paper Market Benefits, Technology Advancement and Future Scope Till 2024
Tissue paper is a type of commodity with characteristics of thin, relatively strong, translucent paper that made for wrapping or other applications.Scope of the Report:
The worldwide market for Tissue Paper is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report focuses on the Tissue Paper in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Kimberly-Clark
SCA
Georgia-Pacific
APP(Sinar Mas Group)
Procter & Gamble
Sofidel
Hengan International
Vinda
WEPA
Metsa Group
CMPC
ICT- industrie
Kruger
Cascades
C & S
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Toliet paper
Kitchen & hand towels
Napkins
Facial tissues
Others
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
At home(AH)
Away from home(AFH)
