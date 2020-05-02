Global Skin Replacements and Substitutes Market Size, Growth, Status and Forecast By Vericel; Smith & Nephew, Inc.; Fujifilm Cellular Dynamics, Inc.; Integra LifeSciences Corporation; AlloSource; MATTEK; Exsurco Medical, Inc
Skin replacements and substitutes market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 1352.10 million by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the various innovations and product advancements relating to the technologies for their usage.
Skin replacements and substitutes market report also provides CAGR value fluctuation in percentage during the forecast period of 2018-2025 for the market.
Key Market Competitors:
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global skin replacements and substitutes market are KCI Licensing, Inc.; MiMedx; Organogenesis Holdings; Vericel; Smith & Nephew, Inc.; Fujifilm Cellular Dynamics, Inc.; Integra LifeSciences Corporation; AlloSource; MATTEK; Exsurco Medical, Inc.; Mallinckrodt; Tissue Regenix; PolyNovo Limited; Symatese and Mölnlycke Health Care AB among others.
Market Definition:
Skin replacement and substitutes are medical products utilized for the acting as a replacement or substitute for skin in patients. The need for these products arises due to the patient having suffered from any burns, wounds, skin disorder/disease or any other factor requiring for them to undergo skin replacement or treatment procedures.
Market Drivers
Rising incidences of burn cases and accidents is expected to augment growth of the market
Increasing number of skin disorders and diseases amongst the population is expected to drive the growth of the market
Changes in lifestyle of individuals and their preferences for enhancement of their appeal and aesthetics is expected to boost the growth of the market
Market Restraints
High concerns among the patients regarding the negative health effects/side-effects with undergoing skin replacement treatment is expected to restrict the growth of the market
Dearth of technically proficient professionals for conducting skin replacement procedures is also expected to restrain the growth of the market
Presence of low-cost alternative solutions is expected to restrict the growth of the market
Segmentation: Global Skin Replacements and Substitutes Market
By Product
Acellular
Cellular
Others
By Class
Class III
Allografts
Xenografts
Class II
Cultured Epithelial Autograft
Collagen Scaffolds
Acellular Dermal Matrix
Class I
Amniotic Membrane
Synthetic Skin
By Application
Burns
Ulcers
Cosmetic Surgery
Others
By End-User
Wound Care Clinics & Hospitals
Beauty & Cosmetics Industry
Others
By Geography
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
South America
Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
In April 2019, Smith & Nephew, Inc. announced that they had completed the acquisition of Osiris Therapeutics which will help the company’s wound management operations undergo significant transformations. The agreement was concluded for approximately USD 660 million which will help enhance the presence of Smith & Nephew in providing therapeutic solutions for regenerative medicine
In March 2019, Integra LifeSciences Corporation announced that they had received the approval for their “DuraGen Dural Regeneration Matrix” for the Japanese market. The product is the only approved non-autologous collagen xenograft for use as a dural substitute in the region. The engineering technology of the manufacturing of this product exhibit specifically designed pores, creating the required environment for platelet aggregation for the prevention of leaks or any other associated complications
