Lightweight Jackets Market to Witness Heavy Growth in Forecasted Period 2019-2024
Lightweight jackets are a kind of jacks that are usually relative light and worn in the milder months. There are more and more functional lightweight jackets that are waterproof and windproof breathable. They are worn by men, women, boys, girls.
Scope of the Report:
The Lightweight Jackets industry concentration is not high; there are numerous brands in the world, and high-end products mainly from U.S. and Western European.
Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in U.S. and E.U, but their products are usually produced in China, India and other underdeveloped countries. China take a market share of 46.4% in 2016, followed by India with a proportion of 17.2%.
This industry is affected by the economy and policy, so it?s important to put an eye to economic indexes and leaders? prefer. With the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to rising environment standards, especially in underdevelopment regions that have a large population and fast economic growth, the need of Lightweight Jackets will increase.
The worldwide market for Lightweight Jackets is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.0% over the next five years, will reach 153000 million US$ in 2024, from 108100 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report focuses on the Lightweight Jackets in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
NIKE
Adidas
Zara
H&M
Gap
Uniqlo
The North Face
Burberry
LOUIS VUITTON
Esprit Holdings
Columbia
Meters/bonwe
Semir
Giorgio Armani
Bestseller
Forever 21
ANTA
Ralph Lauren Corporation
Hanesbrands
Li-ning
PUMA
Chanel
Prada
BOSS
Dolce&Gabbana
Patagonia
Topman
Canada Goose
Moncler
Helly Hansen
Iconix Brand Group
Free Country
Alfred Dunner
BISOU BISOU
Barbour and Sons
Asics
Mizuno
Under Armour
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Ordinary Type
Functional Type
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Men
Women
Kids
