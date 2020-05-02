Lightweight Jackets Market to Witness Heavy Growth in Forecasted Period 2019-2024

Lightweight jackets are a kind of jacks that are usually relative light and worn in the milder months. There are more and more functional lightweight jackets that are waterproof and windproof breathable. They are worn by men, women, boys, girls.

Scope of the Report:

The Lightweight Jackets industry concentration is not high; there are numerous brands in the world, and high-end products mainly from U.S. and Western European.

Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in U.S. and E.U, but their products are usually produced in China, India and other underdeveloped countries. China take a market share of 46.4% in 2016, followed by India with a proportion of 17.2%.

This industry is affected by the economy and policy, so it?s important to put an eye to economic indexes and leaders? prefer. With the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to rising environment standards, especially in underdevelopment regions that have a large population and fast economic growth, the need of Lightweight Jackets will increase.

The worldwide market for Lightweight Jackets is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.0% over the next five years, will reach 153000 million US$ in 2024, from 108100 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Lightweight Jackets in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Ordinary Type

Functional Type

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Men

Women

Kids

