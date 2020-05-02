 Global Paresthesia Market­ by Device Type | Application | End User and Geography 2026 Top Key Players Novo Nordisk A/S, CELGENE CORPORATION, GlaxoSmithKline plc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Eli Lilly and Company

Paresthesia market is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of diabetes, cancer, and other chronic diseases, changing life style, development in the healthcare expenditure and the government support for the research & development for new and better treatment have fueled the market growth.

Paresthesia market report is the best source that gives CAGR values with variations during the forecast period of 2020-2026 for the market. With the comprehensive analysis of the market, it puts forth overview of the market regarding type and applications, featuring the key business resources and key players. The data and information collected to generate this top-notch market report has been derived from the trusted sources such as company websites, white papers, journals, and mergers etc. This report is a professional and in-depth analysis on the current state of the market.

The key market players in the global paresthesia market­ are AbbVie Inc, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Baxter, Merck & Co., Inc, Novo Nordisk A/S, CELGENE CORPORATION, GlaxoSmithKline plc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Eli Lilly and Company, Abbott Pfizer Inc, Novartis AG, Medtronic, Omron Healthcare, Inc, Boston Scientific Corporation, Stimwave LLC, Nevro Corp, Cyberonics, Inc, and others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2018, Mayo Clinic is developing Fingolimod which is in the early phase l of clinical trial for the treatment of neuropathic pain, numbness and tingling sensation. Fingolimod is a immunomodulating agent which binds to S1P receptors and acts as a functional antagonist

In January 2018, Boston Scientific Corporation received the FDA approval for Spectra WaveWriter, spinal cord stimulator (SCS) system that delivers electrical pulses to the spinal cord. It is the only system approved by the FDA to provide paresthesia therapy to relieve from pain and sensation. This system allows patients and physicians to combine therapeutic options and customize therapy to provide successful treatment for chronic pain and sensation

Segmentation: Global Paresthesia Market­

By Type

Acute Paresthesia

Chronic Paresthesia

By Treatment

Immunosuppressant

Anticonvulsants

Tropical Creams

Antivirals

Others

By Distribution Channel

Online Pharmacy

Direct Tenders

Retailers

Others

Route of Administration

Oral

Topical

Intravenous

Others

By End-Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

