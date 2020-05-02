Global USB Charger Market Strategies and Insight Driven Transformation 2020-2025

An exhaustive research study is added in Data Bridge Market research’s database of 350 pages, titled as “Global USB Charger Market” which created with some common growth strategies like market penetration, market expansion, product expansion, diversification and acquisition. The insights which mentioned in this report will focus on actionable ideas, better decision-making and better strategies for business which serves as a real backbone for your business seeking to thrive on the market. The analytical study of USB Charger market report supports the mapping of growth strategies to increase sales and build on the market brand image. This study gives you an in-depth overview of telescopic view of current market trends, situations, opportunities, revenue growth, sustainability initiative, challenges, risks, entry barriers and status. The geometric and numerical data collected to generate this report are meant mostly by the graphs, tables and charts that make this report more user-friendly.

Global USB Charger Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 24.81 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 40.43 billion by 2026 , registering a CAGR of 6.29% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increased usage of smartphones for different functions which result in quicker drainage of battery requiring a variety of chargers adaptable in different conditions.

What are the major market growth drivers?

Significant rise in usage and adoption of smartphones globally is expected to positively affect the growth of the market

Increasing purchasing power resulting in rise of adoption of consumer electronics is expected to positively affect the growth of the market

Key Segmentation: USB Charger Market

By Product Type (USB A Type, USB B Type, USB C Type),

Charger Type (Wall Chargers, Portable Power Bank/Docking System/Alarm Clock, Car Charger),

Port (One, Two, Three, Four),

Distribution Channel (Online, Offline),

Application (Home Use, Car Use, Others),

Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Rapid Business Growth Factors

In addition, the market is growing at a fast pace and the report shows us that there are a couple of key factors behind that. The most important factor that’s helping the market grow faster than usual is the tough competition.

Business Strategies

Key strategies in the Global USB Charger Market that includes product developments, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, etc discussed in this report. The potential of this enterprise section has been rigorously investigated in conjunction with main market challenges.

Key Market Competitors: USB Charger Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the USB charger market are Just Wireless; AT&T Intellectual Property; Cyber Power Systems (USA), Inc.; Huntkey; Baccus Global LLC; Inter IKEA Systems B.V.; Eaton; Twin-Star International; E-filliate, Inc.; Xiaomi; MIZCO International Inc.; S2DIO; Best Buy; Verizon; Monster Store; Goal Zero; j5 create; NATIVE UNION; Klein Electronics; VOXX International Corp.; myCharge; The Douglas Stewart Company; XENTRIS WIRELESS, LLC; Petra Industries, LLC; Prime Wire & Cable, Inc.; Tzumi.com; Qmadix; SDI Technologies, Inc.; Walmart Inc.; Sprint.com; T-Mobile USA, INC. and TYLT.

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, Xiaomi announced the launch of “Mi Micro USB Braided Cable” in India, and will be available commercially from 18th January, 2019 through their website. The product has features like tangle-free design, supports 2A fast charging and the product comes equipped with a Micro-USB interface which makes it capable of working with Type C phone jacks. The sturdy and durable cable will only be available in red color variant

In August 2018, Huntkey announced the launch of an American Standard power strip series “SMC” with USB chargers on the Amazon US site. The power strips equipped with the highest quality of components provides flame retardant products and copper interior design promoting the conductivity of electricity in the design

Some extract from Table of Contents

Overview of Global USB Charger Market

USB Charger Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type

USB Charger Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application

USB Charger Size (Value) Comparison by Region

USB Charger Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate

USB Charger Competitive Situation and Trends

Strategic proposal for estimating availability of core business segments

Players/Suppliers, Sales Area

Analyze competitors, including all important parameters of USB Charger

Global USB Charger Manufacturing Cost Analysis

The most recent innovative headway and supply chain pattern mapping

