Global Sweet Potato Starch Market 2019-2024

Sweet potato starch Market is a type of natural starch from sweet potatoes. It is made from fresh sweet potato or dried sweet potato chips. However, fresh processing starch is the main type products because the quality of fresh sweet potato starch is better than dried sweet potato starch and it is demanding to get the dried sweet potato chips.

Scope of the Report:

The sweet potato starch industry concentration is not high; there are many small factory produce potato starch.

The raw material is sweet potato. It is a type of seasonal product. Small producers usually produce the starch focus on 2-3 months after the harvest. Big producers can make the starch almost the whole year, but their whole opening capacity is around 2/3.

Companies in China and India, in contrast, put more effort on direct selling business. They can act as exports at the same time, and it is a common phenomenon in this industry

There are many producers in the market. That makes the competition very fierce, and makes the price of different brands more and more closer. The dried ones are much higher than the fresh products. Sweet potato starch price is influenced by the raw material price very well.

The worldwide market for Sweet Potato Starch is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.9% over the next five years, will reach 710 million US$ in 2024, from 560 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Sweet Potato Starch in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

