Global Facial Makeup Market Strategies and Insight Driven Transformation 2020-2025

The beauty industry has been on a tear for years. There are some submarkets that are exceptions, like the mass beauty markets, but overall the business of beauty continues to defy gravity. Even multibrand stores, which in other consumer sectors have a questionable future, are performing.

Global facial makeup market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 9.02 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 14.33 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.95% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing concerns regarding the appeal of individuals, and boosting of it with the application and usage of makeup.

Facial Makeup Products are products that are used to color and highlight facial features. They can either directly add or alter color or can be applied over a foundation that serves to make the color even and smooth.

In addition, the market is growing at a fast pace and the report shows us that there are a couple of key factors behind that. The most important factor that’s helping the market grow faster than usual is the tough competition.

There are three unique circumstances that continue to prop up the Facial Makeup industry:

Consumers, mostly women, are on a journey of exploration. They are enjoying new products and finding new brands.

Major brands ( Procter & Gamble, Shiseido, LVMH, L'Oréal, Coty, Unilever, Avon, Revlon Inc., CHANEL, Giorgio Armani, Kao Corporation, and Henkel ) are supporting a surge in creativity. It seems like every day there is a new brand with a new idea about how to become or remain beautiful.

) are supporting a surge in creativity. It seems like every day there is a new brand with a new idea about how to become or remain beautiful. Acquisitions by the major beauty companies of ever-smaller companies at very high values are drawing in more founders and driving more creativity every day.

In June 2018, Clarins announced the inauguration of its standalone store opening in Mumbai. With this inauguration, the company hopes to reach an even larger population base, supplying their products to the vast market share of the region.

In May 2018, Revlon announced the launch of its new product line with around 40 color shades made for complementing the different skin tone of individuals. “Flesh” is expected to be launched commercially in June.

Global facial makeup market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of facial makeup market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

By Type (Face Powder, Concealer, Foundation, Blush, Contouring & Highlighting, Bronzer, Primer, Palette)

By Source (Natural, Chemical, Organic, Halal)

By Sales Channel (Hypermarket, Supermarket, Pharmacies, E-Commerce, Health & Beauty Retail Stores)

By Pricing (Economic, Premium)

By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa)

