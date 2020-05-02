Global Grant Management Software Market Size, Share, Regional Airlines, Top Companies, Present Scenario, Industry Outlook 2020, Demand & Forecast to 2026

This report focuses on the global Grant Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Grant Management Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Salesforce.com

Sage Intacct

Award Force

Evalato

Quick Base

Salsa Labs

Blackbaud

HTC Global Services

GrantAnalyst.com LLC

Benevity

Jungle Lasers

Streamlyne

Seabrooks

GivingData

CyberGrants

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud-based

On-premise

Market segment by Application, split into

Non Profit Organizations

Schools

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Grant Management Software are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Grant Management Software Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Grant Management Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Cloud-based

1.4.3 On-premise

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Grant Management Software Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Non Profit Organizations

1.5.3 Schools

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Grant Management Software Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Grant Management Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Grant Management Software Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Grant Management Software Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Grant Management Software Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Grant Management Software Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Grant Management Software Players (Opinion Leaders)

Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Grant Management Software Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Grant Management Software Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Grant Management Software Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Grant Management Software Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Grant Management Software Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Grant Management Software Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top Chapter Ten: and Top 5 Companies by Grant Management Software Revenue in 2019

3.3 Grant Management Software Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Grant Management Software Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Grant Management Software Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Grant Management Software Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Grant Management Software Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

Chapter Five: Grant Management Software Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Grant Management Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Grant Management Software Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

Chapter Six: North America

6.1 North America Grant Management Software Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Grant Management Software Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Grant Management Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Grant Management Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Seven: Europe

7.1 Europe Grant Management Software Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Grant Management Software Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Grant Management Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Grant Management Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eight: China

8.1 China Grant Management Software Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Grant Management Software Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Grant Management Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Grant Management Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Nine: Japan

9.1 Japan Grant Management Software Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Grant Management Software Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Grant Management Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Grant Management Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Ten: Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Grant Management Software Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Grant Management Software Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Grant Management Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Grant Management Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eleven: India

11.1 India Grant Management Software Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Grant Management Software Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Grant Management Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Grant Management Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Twelve: Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Grant Management Software Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Grant Management Software Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Grant Management Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Grant Management Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

13Key Players Profiles

13.1 Salesforce.com

13.1.1 Salesforce.com Company Details

13.1.2 Salesforce.com Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 Salesforce.com Grant Management Software Introduction

13.1.4 Salesforce.com Revenue in Grant Management Software Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Salesforce.com Recent Development

13.2 Sage Intacct

13.2.1 Sage Intacct Company Details

13.2.2 Sage Intacct Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 Sage Intacct Grant Management Software Introduction

13.2.4 Sage Intacct Revenue in Grant Management Software Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Sage Intacct Recent Development

13.3 Award Force

13.3.1 Award Force Company Details

13.3.2 Award Force Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 Award Force Grant Management Software Introduction

13.3.4 Award Force Revenue in Grant Management Software Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Award Force Recent Development

13.4 Evalato

13.4.1 Evalato Company Details

13.4.2 Evalato Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 Evalato Grant Management Software Introduction

13.4.4 Evalato Revenue in Grant Management Software Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Evalato Recent Development

13.5 Quick Base

13.5.1 Quick Base Company Details

13.5.2 Quick Base Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 Quick Base Grant Management Software Introduction

13.5.4 Quick Base Revenue in Grant Management Software Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Quick Base Recent Development

13.6 Salsa Labs

13.6.1 Salsa Labs Company Details

13.6.2 Salsa Labs Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 Salsa Labs Grant Management Software Introduction

13.6.4 Salsa Labs Revenue in Grant Management Software Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Salsa Labs Recent Development

13.7 Blackbaud

13.7.1 Blackbaud Company Details

13.7.2 Blackbaud Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 Blackbaud Grant Management Software Introduction

13.7.4 Blackbaud Revenue in Grant Management Software Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Blackbaud Recent Development

13.8 HTC Global Services

13.8.1 HTC Global Services Company Details

13.8.2 HTC Global Services Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 HTC Global Services Grant Management Software Introduction

13.8.4 HTC Global Services Revenue in Grant Management Software Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 HTC Global Services Recent Development

13.9 GrantAnalyst.com LLC

13.9.1 GrantAnalyst.com LLC Company Details

13.9.2 GrantAnalyst.com LLC Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 GrantAnalyst.com LLC Grant Management Software Introduction

13.9.4 GrantAnalyst.com LLC Revenue in Grant Management Software Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 GrantAnalyst.com LLC Recent Development

13.10 Benevity

13.10.1 Benevity Company Details

13.10.2 Benevity Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 Benevity Grant Management Software Introduction

13.10.4 Benevity Revenue in Grant Management Software Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Benevity Recent Development

13.11 Jungle Lasers

10.11.1 Jungle Lasers Company Details

10.11.2 Jungle Lasers Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.11.3 Jungle Lasers Grant Management Software Introduction

10.11.4 Jungle Lasers Revenue in Grant Management Software Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Jungle Lasers Recent Development

13.12 Streamlyne

10.12.1 Streamlyne Company Details

10.12.2 Streamlyne Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.12.3 Streamlyne Grant Management Software Introduction

10.12.4 Streamlyne Revenue in Grant Management Software Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Streamlyne Recent Development

13.13 Seabrooks

10.13.1 Seabrooks Company Details

10.13.2 Seabrooks Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.13.3 Seabrooks Grant Management Software Introduction

10.13.4 Seabrooks Revenue in Grant Management Software Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 Seabrooks Recent Development

13.14 GivingData

10.14.1 GivingData Company Details

10.14.2 GivingData Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.14.3 GivingData Grant Management Software Introduction

10.14.4 GivingData Revenue in Grant Management Software Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 GivingData Recent Development

13.15 CyberGrants

10.15.1 CyberGrants Company Details

10.15.2 CyberGrants Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.15.3 CyberGrants Grant Management Software Introduction

10.15.4 CyberGrants Revenue in Grant Management Software Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 CyberGrants Recent Development

14Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

