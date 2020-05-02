Global Bioanalytical Testing Services Market Share 2020 by Types, Application, Top-Companies, Regional-Outlook, Business-Opportunities, End-User Demand: Industry Forecast to 2026
This report focuses on the global Bioanalytical Testing Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Bioanalytical Testing Services development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
PPD
SGS
Charles River Laboratories
ICON plc
LabCorp (Covance)
Toxikon
Intertek
BioReliance
Bioclin Research Laboratories
Eurofins
PRA Health Sciences
BioOutsource
Particle Sciences
WuXi PharmaTech (Cayman)
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Small Molecules
Large Molecules
Market segment by Application, split into
Biopharmaceutical Companies
CDMO/CMO
CRO
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Bioanalytical Testing Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Bioanalytical Testing Services development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Bioanalytical Testing Services are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Bioanalytical Testing Services Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Bioanalytical Testing Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 Small Molecules
1.4.3 Large Molecules
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Bioanalytical Testing Services Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 Biopharmaceutical Companies
1.5.3 CDMO/CMO
1.5.4 CRO
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends by Regions
2.1 Bioanalytical Testing Services Market Perspective (2015-2026)
2.2 Bioanalytical Testing Services Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Bioanalytical Testing Services Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 Bioanalytical Testing Services Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.3 Bioanalytical Testing Services Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)
2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Challenges
2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.3.5 Bioanalytical Testing Services Market Growth Strategy
2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Bioanalytical Testing Services Players (Opinion Leaders)
Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Bioanalytical Testing Services Players by Market Size
3.1.1 Global Top Bioanalytical Testing Services Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Bioanalytical Testing Services Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
3.1.3 Global Bioanalytical Testing Services Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)
3.2 Global Bioanalytical Testing Services Market Concentration Ratio
3.2.1 Global Bioanalytical Testing Services Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2.2 Global Top Chapter Ten: and Top 5 Companies by Bioanalytical Testing Services Revenue in 2019
3.3 Bioanalytical Testing Services Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.4 Key Players Bioanalytical Testing Services Product Solution and Service
3.5 Date of Enter into Bioanalytical Testing Services Market
3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Bioanalytical Testing Services Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Bioanalytical Testing Services Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)
Chapter Five: Bioanalytical Testing Services Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Bioanalytical Testing Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Bioanalytical Testing Services Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)
Chapter Six: North America
6.1 North America Bioanalytical Testing Services Market Size (2015-2020)
6.2 Bioanalytical Testing Services Key Players in North America (2019-2020)
6.3 North America Bioanalytical Testing Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
6.4 North America Bioanalytical Testing Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Seven: Europe
7.1 Europe Bioanalytical Testing Services Market Size (2015-2020)
7.2 Bioanalytical Testing Services Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)
7.3 Europe Bioanalytical Testing Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
7.4 Europe Bioanalytical Testing Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Eight: China
8.1 China Bioanalytical Testing Services Market Size (2015-2020)
8.2 Bioanalytical Testing Services Key Players in China (2019-2020)
8.3 China Bioanalytical Testing Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
8.4 China Bioanalytical Testing Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Nine: Japan
9.1 Japan Bioanalytical Testing Services Market Size (2015-2020)
9.2 Bioanalytical Testing Services Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)
9.3 Japan Bioanalytical Testing Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
9.4 Japan Bioanalytical Testing Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Ten: Southeast Asia
10.1 Southeast Asia Bioanalytical Testing Services Market Size (2015-2020)
10.2 Bioanalytical Testing Services Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)
10.3 Southeast Asia Bioanalytical Testing Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
10.4 Southeast Asia Bioanalytical Testing Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Eleven: India
11.1 India Bioanalytical Testing Services Market Size (2015-2020)
11.2 Bioanalytical Testing Services Key Players in India (2019-2020)
11.3 India Bioanalytical Testing Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
11.4 India Bioanalytical Testing Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Twelve: Central & South America
12.1 Central & South America Bioanalytical Testing Services Market Size (2015-2020)
12.2 Bioanalytical Testing Services Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)
12.3 Central & South America Bioanalytical Testing Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
12.4 Central & South America Bioanalytical Testing Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
13Key Players Profiles
13.1 PPD
13.1.1 PPD Company Details
13.1.2 PPD Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.1.3 PPD Bioanalytical Testing Services Introduction
13.1.4 PPD Revenue in Bioanalytical Testing Services Business (2015-2020))
13.1.5 PPD Recent Development
13.2 SGS
13.2.1 SGS Company Details
13.2.2 SGS Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.2.3 SGS Bioanalytical Testing Services Introduction
13.2.4 SGS Revenue in Bioanalytical Testing Services Business (2015-2020)
13.2.5 SGS Recent Development
13.3 Charles River Laboratories
13.3.1 Charles River Laboratories Company Details
13.3.2 Charles River Laboratories Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.3.3 Charles River Laboratories Bioanalytical Testing Services Introduction
13.3.4 Charles River Laboratories Revenue in Bioanalytical Testing Services Business (2015-2020)
13.3.5 Charles River Laboratories Recent Development
13.4 ICON plc
13.4.1 ICON plc Company Details
13.4.2 ICON plc Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.4.3 ICON plc Bioanalytical Testing Services Introduction
13.4.4 ICON plc Revenue in Bioanalytical Testing Services Business (2015-2020)
13.4.5 ICON plc Recent Development
13.5 LabCorp (Covance)
13.5.1 LabCorp (Covance) Company Details
13.5.2 LabCorp (Covance) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.5.3 LabCorp (Covance) Bioanalytical Testing Services Introduction
13.5.4 LabCorp (Covance) Revenue in Bioanalytical Testing Services Business (2015-2020)
13.5.5 LabCorp (Covance) Recent Development
13.6 Toxikon
13.6.1 Toxikon Company Details
13.6.2 Toxikon Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.6.3 Toxikon Bioanalytical Testing Services Introduction
13.6.4 Toxikon Revenue in Bioanalytical Testing Services Business (2015-2020)
13.6.5 Toxikon Recent Development
13.7 Intertek
13.7.1 Intertek Company Details
13.7.2 Intertek Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.7.3 Intertek Bioanalytical Testing Services Introduction
13.7.4 Intertek Revenue in Bioanalytical Testing Services Business (2015-2020)
13.7.5 Intertek Recent Development
13.8 BioReliance
13.8.1 BioReliance Company Details
13.8.2 BioReliance Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.8.3 BioReliance Bioanalytical Testing Services Introduction
13.8.4 BioReliance Revenue in Bioanalytical Testing Services Business (2015-2020)
13.8.5 BioReliance Recent Development
13.9 Bioclin Research Laboratories
13.9.1 Bioclin Research Laboratories Company Details
13.9.2 Bioclin Research Laboratories Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.9.3 Bioclin Research Laboratories Bioanalytical Testing Services Introduction
13.9.4 Bioclin Research Laboratories Revenue in Bioanalytical Testing Services Business (2015-2020)
13.9.5 Bioclin Research Laboratories Recent Development
13.10 Eurofins
13.10.1 Eurofins Company Details
13.10.2 Eurofins Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.10.3 Eurofins Bioanalytical Testing Services Introduction
13.10.4 Eurofins Revenue in Bioanalytical Testing Services Business (2015-2020)
13.10.5 Eurofins Recent Development
13.11 PRA Health Sciences
10.11.1 PRA Health Sciences Company Details
10.11.2 PRA Health Sciences Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.11.3 PRA Health Sciences Bioanalytical Testing Services Introduction
10.11.4 PRA Health Sciences Revenue in Bioanalytical Testing Services Business (2015-2020)
10.11.5 PRA Health Sciences Recent Development
13.12 BioOutsource
10.12.1 BioOutsource Company Details
10.12.2 BioOutsource Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.12.3 BioOutsource Bioanalytical Testing Services Introduction
10.12.4 BioOutsource Revenue in Bioanalytical Testing Services Business (2015-2020)
10.12.5 BioOutsource Recent Development
13.13 Particle Sciences
10.13.1 Particle Sciences Company Details
10.13.2 Particle Sciences Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.13.3 Particle Sciences Bioanalytical Testing Services Introduction
10.13.4 Particle Sciences Revenue in Bioanalytical Testing Services Business (2015-2020)
10.13.5 Particle Sciences Recent Development
13.14 WuXi PharmaTech (Cayman)
10.14.1 WuXi PharmaTech (Cayman) Company Details
10.14.2 WuXi PharmaTech (Cayman) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.14.3 WuXi PharmaTech (Cayman) Bioanalytical Testing Services Introduction
10.14.4 WuXi PharmaTech (Cayman) Revenue in Bioanalytical Testing Services Business (2015-2020)
10.14.5 WuXi PharmaTech (Cayman) Recent Development
14Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
