Global Bioanalytical Testing Services Market Share 2020 by Types, Application, Top-Companies, Regional-Outlook, Business-Opportunities, End-User Demand: Industry Forecast to 2026

This report focuses on the global Bioanalytical Testing Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Bioanalytical Testing Services development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

PPD

SGS

Charles River Laboratories

ICON plc

LabCorp (Covance)

Toxikon

Intertek

BioReliance

Bioclin Research Laboratories

Eurofins

PRA Health Sciences

BioOutsource

Particle Sciences

WuXi PharmaTech (Cayman)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Small Molecules

Large Molecules

Market segment by Application, split into

Biopharmaceutical Companies

CDMO/CMO

CRO

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Bioanalytical Testing Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Bioanalytical Testing Services development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Bioanalytical Testing Services are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Bioanalytical Testing Services Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Bioanalytical Testing Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Small Molecules

1.4.3 Large Molecules

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Bioanalytical Testing Services Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Biopharmaceutical Companies

1.5.3 CDMO/CMO

1.5.4 CRO

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Bioanalytical Testing Services Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Bioanalytical Testing Services Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Bioanalytical Testing Services Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Bioanalytical Testing Services Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Bioanalytical Testing Services Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Bioanalytical Testing Services Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Bioanalytical Testing Services Players (Opinion Leaders)

Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Bioanalytical Testing Services Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Bioanalytical Testing Services Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Bioanalytical Testing Services Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Bioanalytical Testing Services Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Bioanalytical Testing Services Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Bioanalytical Testing Services Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top Chapter Ten: and Top 5 Companies by Bioanalytical Testing Services Revenue in 2019

3.3 Bioanalytical Testing Services Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Bioanalytical Testing Services Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Bioanalytical Testing Services Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Bioanalytical Testing Services Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Bioanalytical Testing Services Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

Chapter Five: Bioanalytical Testing Services Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Bioanalytical Testing Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Bioanalytical Testing Services Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

Chapter Six: North America

6.1 North America Bioanalytical Testing Services Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Bioanalytical Testing Services Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Bioanalytical Testing Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Bioanalytical Testing Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Seven: Europe

7.1 Europe Bioanalytical Testing Services Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Bioanalytical Testing Services Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Bioanalytical Testing Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Bioanalytical Testing Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eight: China

8.1 China Bioanalytical Testing Services Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Bioanalytical Testing Services Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Bioanalytical Testing Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Bioanalytical Testing Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Nine: Japan

9.1 Japan Bioanalytical Testing Services Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Bioanalytical Testing Services Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Bioanalytical Testing Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Bioanalytical Testing Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Ten: Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Bioanalytical Testing Services Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Bioanalytical Testing Services Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Bioanalytical Testing Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Bioanalytical Testing Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eleven: India

11.1 India Bioanalytical Testing Services Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Bioanalytical Testing Services Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Bioanalytical Testing Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Bioanalytical Testing Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Twelve: Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Bioanalytical Testing Services Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Bioanalytical Testing Services Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Bioanalytical Testing Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Bioanalytical Testing Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

13Key Players Profiles

13.1 PPD

13.1.1 PPD Company Details

13.1.2 PPD Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 PPD Bioanalytical Testing Services Introduction

13.1.4 PPD Revenue in Bioanalytical Testing Services Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 PPD Recent Development

13.2 SGS

13.2.1 SGS Company Details

13.2.2 SGS Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 SGS Bioanalytical Testing Services Introduction

13.2.4 SGS Revenue in Bioanalytical Testing Services Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 SGS Recent Development

13.3 Charles River Laboratories

13.3.1 Charles River Laboratories Company Details

13.3.2 Charles River Laboratories Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 Charles River Laboratories Bioanalytical Testing Services Introduction

13.3.4 Charles River Laboratories Revenue in Bioanalytical Testing Services Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Charles River Laboratories Recent Development

13.4 ICON plc

13.4.1 ICON plc Company Details

13.4.2 ICON plc Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 ICON plc Bioanalytical Testing Services Introduction

13.4.4 ICON plc Revenue in Bioanalytical Testing Services Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 ICON plc Recent Development

13.5 LabCorp (Covance)

13.5.1 LabCorp (Covance) Company Details

13.5.2 LabCorp (Covance) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 LabCorp (Covance) Bioanalytical Testing Services Introduction

13.5.4 LabCorp (Covance) Revenue in Bioanalytical Testing Services Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 LabCorp (Covance) Recent Development

13.6 Toxikon

13.6.1 Toxikon Company Details

13.6.2 Toxikon Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 Toxikon Bioanalytical Testing Services Introduction

13.6.4 Toxikon Revenue in Bioanalytical Testing Services Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Toxikon Recent Development

13.7 Intertek

13.7.1 Intertek Company Details

13.7.2 Intertek Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 Intertek Bioanalytical Testing Services Introduction

13.7.4 Intertek Revenue in Bioanalytical Testing Services Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Intertek Recent Development

13.8 BioReliance

13.8.1 BioReliance Company Details

13.8.2 BioReliance Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 BioReliance Bioanalytical Testing Services Introduction

13.8.4 BioReliance Revenue in Bioanalytical Testing Services Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 BioReliance Recent Development

13.9 Bioclin Research Laboratories

13.9.1 Bioclin Research Laboratories Company Details

13.9.2 Bioclin Research Laboratories Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 Bioclin Research Laboratories Bioanalytical Testing Services Introduction

13.9.4 Bioclin Research Laboratories Revenue in Bioanalytical Testing Services Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Bioclin Research Laboratories Recent Development

13.10 Eurofins

13.10.1 Eurofins Company Details

13.10.2 Eurofins Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 Eurofins Bioanalytical Testing Services Introduction

13.10.4 Eurofins Revenue in Bioanalytical Testing Services Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Eurofins Recent Development

13.11 PRA Health Sciences

10.11.1 PRA Health Sciences Company Details

10.11.2 PRA Health Sciences Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.11.3 PRA Health Sciences Bioanalytical Testing Services Introduction

10.11.4 PRA Health Sciences Revenue in Bioanalytical Testing Services Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 PRA Health Sciences Recent Development

13.12 BioOutsource

10.12.1 BioOutsource Company Details

10.12.2 BioOutsource Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.12.3 BioOutsource Bioanalytical Testing Services Introduction

10.12.4 BioOutsource Revenue in Bioanalytical Testing Services Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 BioOutsource Recent Development

13.13 Particle Sciences

10.13.1 Particle Sciences Company Details

10.13.2 Particle Sciences Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.13.3 Particle Sciences Bioanalytical Testing Services Introduction

10.13.4 Particle Sciences Revenue in Bioanalytical Testing Services Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 Particle Sciences Recent Development

13.14 WuXi PharmaTech (Cayman)

10.14.1 WuXi PharmaTech (Cayman) Company Details

10.14.2 WuXi PharmaTech (Cayman) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.14.3 WuXi PharmaTech (Cayman) Bioanalytical Testing Services Introduction

10.14.4 WuXi PharmaTech (Cayman) Revenue in Bioanalytical Testing Services Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 WuXi PharmaTech (Cayman) Recent Development

14Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

