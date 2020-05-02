Global Architectural Design Software Market 2020 Size, Share, Statistics, Segmentation, Top Players, Regions, Growth Opportunities, Trends and Industry Forecast to 2026

This report focuses on the global Architectural Design Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Architectural Design Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Dassault Systemes

Nemetschek

Autodesk

Trimble

Bentley Systems

Chief Architect

ASYNTH

Vectorworks

Cadsoft

Abis Software

Elecosoft

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Linux

Windows

Market segment by Application, split into

Designers & Architects

DIY Home Enthusiasts

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Architectural Design Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Architectural Design Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Architectural Design Software are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Architectural Design Software Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Architectural Design Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Linux

1.4.3 Windows

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Architectural Design Software Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Designers & Architects

1.5.3 DIY Home Enthusiasts

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Architectural Design Software Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Architectural Design Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Architectural Design Software Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Architectural Design Software Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Architectural Design Software Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Architectural Design Software Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Architectural Design Software Players (Opinion Leaders)

Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Architectural Design Software Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Architectural Design Software Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Architectural Design Software Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Architectural Design Software Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Architectural Design Software Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Architectural Design Software Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top Chapter Ten: and Top 5 Companies by Architectural Design Software Revenue in 2019

3.3 Architectural Design Software Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Architectural Design Software Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Architectural Design Software Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Architectural Design Software Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Architectural Design Software Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

Chapter Five: Architectural Design Software Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Architectural Design Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Architectural Design Software Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

Chapter Six: North America

6.1 North America Architectural Design Software Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Architectural Design Software Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Architectural Design Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Architectural Design Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Seven: Europe

7.1 Europe Architectural Design Software Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Architectural Design Software Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Architectural Design Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Architectural Design Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eight: China

8.1 China Architectural Design Software Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Architectural Design Software Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Architectural Design Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Architectural Design Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Nine: Japan

9.1 Japan Architectural Design Software Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Architectural Design Software Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Architectural Design Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Architectural Design Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Ten: Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Architectural Design Software Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Architectural Design Software Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Architectural Design Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Architectural Design Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eleven: India

11.1 India Architectural Design Software Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Architectural Design Software Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Architectural Design Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Architectural Design Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Twelve: Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Architectural Design Software Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Architectural Design Software Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Architectural Design Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Architectural Design Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

13Key Players Profiles

13.1 Dassault Systemes

13.1.1 Dassault Systemes Company Details

13.1.2 Dassault Systemes Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 Dassault Systemes Architectural Design Software Introduction

13.1.4 Dassault Systemes Revenue in Architectural Design Software Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Dassault Systemes Recent Development

13.2 Nemetschek

13.2.1 Nemetschek Company Details

13.2.2 Nemetschek Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 Nemetschek Architectural Design Software Introduction

13.2.4 Nemetschek Revenue in Architectural Design Software Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Nemetschek Recent Development

13.3 Autodesk

13.3.1 Autodesk Company Details

13.3.2 Autodesk Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 Autodesk Architectural Design Software Introduction

13.3.4 Autodesk Revenue in Architectural Design Software Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Autodesk Recent Development

13.4 Trimble

13.4.1 Trimble Company Details

13.4.2 Trimble Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 Trimble Architectural Design Software Introduction

13.4.4 Trimble Revenue in Architectural Design Software Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Trimble Recent Development

13.5 Bentley Systems

13.5.1 Bentley Systems Company Details

13.5.2 Bentley Systems Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 Bentley Systems Architectural Design Software Introduction

13.5.4 Bentley Systems Revenue in Architectural Design Software Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Bentley Systems Recent Development

13.6 Chief Architect

13.6.1 Chief Architect Company Details

13.6.2 Chief Architect Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 Chief Architect Architectural Design Software Introduction

13.6.4 Chief Architect Revenue in Architectural Design Software Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Chief Architect Recent Development

13.7 ASYNTH

13.7.1 ASYNTH Company Details

13.7.2 ASYNTH Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 ASYNTH Architectural Design Software Introduction

13.7.4 ASYNTH Revenue in Architectural Design Software Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 ASYNTH Recent Development

13.8 Vectorworks

13.8.1 Vectorworks Company Details

13.8.2 Vectorworks Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 Vectorworks Architectural Design Software Introduction

13.8.4 Vectorworks Revenue in Architectural Design Software Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Vectorworks Recent Development

13.9 Cadsoft

13.9.1 Cadsoft Company Details

13.9.2 Cadsoft Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 Cadsoft Architectural Design Software Introduction

13.9.4 Cadsoft Revenue in Architectural Design Software Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Cadsoft Recent Development

13.10 Abis Software

13.10.1 Abis Software Company Details

13.10.2 Abis Software Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 Abis Software Architectural Design Software Introduction

13.10.4 Abis Software Revenue in Architectural Design Software Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Abis Software Recent Development

13.11 Elecosoft

10.11.1 Elecosoft Company Details

10.11.2 Elecosoft Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.11.3 Elecosoft Architectural Design Software Introduction

10.11.4 Elecosoft Revenue in Architectural Design Software Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Elecosoft Recent Development

14Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

