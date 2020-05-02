Global AI for Pharma and Biotech Market by Latest Innovations, Drivers, Dynamics And Strategic Analysis, Challenges to 2026
This report focuses on the global AI for Pharma and Biotech status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the AI for Pharma and Biotech development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4214693
The key players covered in this study
CureMetrix
Enlitic
VoxelCloud
Insilico Medicine
Oncora Medical
Atomwise
TwoXAR
Berg Health
CloudMedX
Deep Genomics
Johnson & Johnson
Roche
Pfizer
Novartis
Bayer
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Deep Learning
Big Data
Image Detection
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Hospital
Clinic
Research Center
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global AI for Pharma and Biotech status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the AI for Pharma and Biotech development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of AI for Pharma and Biotech are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-ai-for-pharma-and-biotech-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by AI for Pharma and Biotech Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global AI for Pharma and Biotech Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 Deep Learning
1.4.3 Big Data
1.4.4 Image Detection
1.4.5 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global AI for Pharma and Biotech Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 Hospital
1.5.3 Clinic
1.5.4 Research Center
1.5.5 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends by Regions
2.1 AI for Pharma and Biotech Market Perspective (2015-2026)
2.2 AI for Pharma and Biotech Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 AI for Pharma and Biotech Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 AI for Pharma and Biotech Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.3 AI for Pharma and Biotech Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)
2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Challenges
2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.3.5 AI for Pharma and Biotech Market Growth Strategy
2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key AI for Pharma and Biotech Players (Opinion Leaders)
Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top AI for Pharma and Biotech Players by Market Size
3.1.1 Global Top AI for Pharma and Biotech Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global AI for Pharma and Biotech Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
3.1.3 Global AI for Pharma and Biotech Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)
3.2 Global AI for Pharma and Biotech Market Concentration Ratio
3.2.1 Global AI for Pharma and Biotech Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2.2 Global Top Chapter Ten: and Top 5 Companies by AI for Pharma and Biotech Revenue in 2019
3.3 AI for Pharma and Biotech Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.4 Key Players AI for Pharma and Biotech Product Solution and Service
3.5 Date of Enter into AI for Pharma and Biotech Market
3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global AI for Pharma and Biotech Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global AI for Pharma and Biotech Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)
Chapter Five: AI for Pharma and Biotech Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global AI for Pharma and Biotech Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global AI for Pharma and Biotech Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)
Chapter Six: North America
6.1 North America AI for Pharma and Biotech Market Size (2015-2020)
6.2 AI for Pharma and Biotech Key Players in North America (2019-2020)
6.3 North America AI for Pharma and Biotech Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
6.4 North America AI for Pharma and Biotech Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Seven: Europe
7.1 Europe AI for Pharma and Biotech Market Size (2015-2020)
7.2 AI for Pharma and Biotech Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)
7.3 Europe AI for Pharma and Biotech Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
7.4 Europe AI for Pharma and Biotech Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Eight: China
8.1 China AI for Pharma and Biotech Market Size (2015-2020)
8.2 AI for Pharma and Biotech Key Players in China (2019-2020)
8.3 China AI for Pharma and Biotech Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
8.4 China AI for Pharma and Biotech Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Nine: Japan
9.1 Japan AI for Pharma and Biotech Market Size (2015-2020)
9.2 AI for Pharma and Biotech Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)
9.3 Japan AI for Pharma and Biotech Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
9.4 Japan AI for Pharma and Biotech Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Ten: Southeast Asia
10.1 Southeast Asia AI for Pharma and Biotech Market Size (2015-2020)
10.2 AI for Pharma and Biotech Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)
10.3 Southeast Asia AI for Pharma and Biotech Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
10.4 Southeast Asia AI for Pharma and Biotech Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Eleven: India
11.1 India AI for Pharma and Biotech Market Size (2015-2020)
11.2 AI for Pharma and Biotech Key Players in India (2019-2020)
11.3 India AI for Pharma and Biotech Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
11.4 India AI for Pharma and Biotech Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Twelve: Central & South America
12.1 Central & South America AI for Pharma and Biotech Market Size (2015-2020)
12.2 AI for Pharma and Biotech Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)
12.3 Central & South America AI for Pharma and Biotech Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
12.4 Central & South America AI for Pharma and Biotech Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
13Key Players Profiles
13.1 CureMetrix
13.1.1 CureMetrix Company Details
13.1.2 CureMetrix Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.1.3 CureMetrix AI for Pharma and Biotech Introduction
13.1.4 CureMetrix Revenue in AI for Pharma and Biotech Business (2015-2020))
13.1.5 CureMetrix Recent Development
13.2 Enlitic
13.2.1 Enlitic Company Details
13.2.2 Enlitic Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.2.3 Enlitic AI for Pharma and Biotech Introduction
13.2.4 Enlitic Revenue in AI for Pharma and Biotech Business (2015-2020)
13.2.5 Enlitic Recent Development
13.3 VoxelCloud
13.3.1 VoxelCloud Company Details
13.3.2 VoxelCloud Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.3.3 VoxelCloud AI for Pharma and Biotech Introduction
13.3.4 VoxelCloud Revenue in AI for Pharma and Biotech Business (2015-2020)
13.3.5 VoxelCloud Recent Development
13.4 Insilico Medicine
13.4.1 Insilico Medicine Company Details
13.4.2 Insilico Medicine Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.4.3 Insilico Medicine AI for Pharma and Biotech Introduction
13.4.4 Insilico Medicine Revenue in AI for Pharma and Biotech Business (2015-2020)
13.4.5 Insilico Medicine Recent Development
13.5 Oncora Medical
13.5.1 Oncora Medical Company Details
13.5.2 Oncora Medical Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.5.3 Oncora Medical AI for Pharma and Biotech Introduction
13.5.4 Oncora Medical Revenue in AI for Pharma and Biotech Business (2015-2020)
13.5.5 Oncora Medical Recent Development
13.6 Atomwise
13.6.1 Atomwise Company Details
13.6.2 Atomwise Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.6.3 Atomwise AI for Pharma and Biotech Introduction
13.6.4 Atomwise Revenue in AI for Pharma and Biotech Business (2015-2020)
13.6.5 Atomwise Recent Development
13.7 TwoXAR
13.7.1 TwoXAR Company Details
13.7.2 TwoXAR Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.7.3 TwoXAR AI for Pharma and Biotech Introduction
13.7.4 TwoXAR Revenue in AI for Pharma and Biotech Business (2015-2020)
13.7.5 TwoXAR Recent Development
13.8 Berg Health
13.8.1 Berg Health Company Details
13.8.2 Berg Health Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.8.3 Berg Health AI for Pharma and Biotech Introduction
13.8.4 Berg Health Revenue in AI for Pharma and Biotech Business (2015-2020)
13.8.5 Berg Health Recent Development
13.9 CloudMedX
13.9.1 CloudMedX Company Details
13.9.2 CloudMedX Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.9.3 CloudMedX AI for Pharma and Biotech Introduction
13.9.4 CloudMedX Revenue in AI for Pharma and Biotech Business (2015-2020)
13.9.5 CloudMedX Recent Development
13.10 Deep Genomics
13.10.1 Deep Genomics Company Details
13.10.2 Deep Genomics Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.10.3 Deep Genomics AI for Pharma and Biotech Introduction
13.10.4 Deep Genomics Revenue in AI for Pharma and Biotech Business (2015-2020)
13.10.5 Deep Genomics Recent Development
13.11 Johnson & Johnson
10.11.1 Johnson & Johnson Company Details
10.11.2 Johnson & Johnson Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.11.3 Johnson & Johnson AI for Pharma and Biotech Introduction
10.11.4 Johnson & Johnson Revenue in AI for Pharma and Biotech Business (2015-2020)
10.11.5 Johnson & Johnson Recent Development
13.12 Roche
10.12.1 Roche Company Details
10.12.2 Roche Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.12.3 Roche AI for Pharma and Biotech Introduction
10.12.4 Roche Revenue in AI for Pharma and Biotech Business (2015-2020)
10.12.5 Roche Recent Development
13.13 Pfizer
10.13.1 Pfizer Company Details
10.13.2 Pfizer Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.13.3 Pfizer AI for Pharma and Biotech Introduction
10.13.4 Pfizer Revenue in AI for Pharma and Biotech Business (2015-2020)
10.13.5 Pfizer Recent Development
13.14 Novartis
10.14.1 Novartis Company Details
10.14.2 Novartis Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.14.3 Novartis AI for Pharma and Biotech Introduction
10.14.4 Novartis Revenue in AI for Pharma and Biotech Business (2015-2020)
10.14.5 Novartis Recent Development
13.15 Bayer
10.15.1 Bayer Company Details
10.15.2 Bayer Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.15.3 Bayer AI for Pharma and Biotech Introduction
10.15.4 Bayer Revenue in AI for Pharma and Biotech Business (2015-2020)
10.15.5 Bayer Recent Development
14Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4214693
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155