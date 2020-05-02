Global AI for Pharma and Biotech Market by Latest Innovations, Drivers, Dynamics And Strategic Analysis, Challenges to 2026

This report focuses on the global AI for Pharma and Biotech status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the AI for Pharma and Biotech development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

CureMetrix

Enlitic

VoxelCloud

Insilico Medicine

Oncora Medical

Atomwise

TwoXAR

Berg Health

CloudMedX

Deep Genomics

Johnson & Johnson

Roche

Pfizer

Novartis

Bayer

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Deep Learning

Big Data

Image Detection

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospital

Clinic

Research Center

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of AI for Pharma and Biotech are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by AI for Pharma and Biotech Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global AI for Pharma and Biotech Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Deep Learning

1.4.3 Big Data

1.4.4 Image Detection

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global AI for Pharma and Biotech Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Hospital

1.5.3 Clinic

1.5.4 Research Center

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 AI for Pharma and Biotech Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 AI for Pharma and Biotech Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 AI for Pharma and Biotech Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 AI for Pharma and Biotech Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 AI for Pharma and Biotech Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 AI for Pharma and Biotech Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key AI for Pharma and Biotech Players (Opinion Leaders)

Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top AI for Pharma and Biotech Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top AI for Pharma and Biotech Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global AI for Pharma and Biotech Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global AI for Pharma and Biotech Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)

3.2 Global AI for Pharma and Biotech Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global AI for Pharma and Biotech Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top Chapter Ten: and Top 5 Companies by AI for Pharma and Biotech Revenue in 2019

3.3 AI for Pharma and Biotech Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players AI for Pharma and Biotech Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into AI for Pharma and Biotech Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global AI for Pharma and Biotech Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global AI for Pharma and Biotech Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

Chapter Five: AI for Pharma and Biotech Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global AI for Pharma and Biotech Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global AI for Pharma and Biotech Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

Chapter Six: North America

6.1 North America AI for Pharma and Biotech Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 AI for Pharma and Biotech Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America AI for Pharma and Biotech Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America AI for Pharma and Biotech Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Seven: Europe

7.1 Europe AI for Pharma and Biotech Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 AI for Pharma and Biotech Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe AI for Pharma and Biotech Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe AI for Pharma and Biotech Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eight: China

8.1 China AI for Pharma and Biotech Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 AI for Pharma and Biotech Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China AI for Pharma and Biotech Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China AI for Pharma and Biotech Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Nine: Japan

9.1 Japan AI for Pharma and Biotech Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 AI for Pharma and Biotech Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan AI for Pharma and Biotech Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan AI for Pharma and Biotech Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Ten: Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia AI for Pharma and Biotech Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 AI for Pharma and Biotech Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia AI for Pharma and Biotech Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia AI for Pharma and Biotech Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eleven: India

11.1 India AI for Pharma and Biotech Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 AI for Pharma and Biotech Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India AI for Pharma and Biotech Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India AI for Pharma and Biotech Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Twelve: Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America AI for Pharma and Biotech Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 AI for Pharma and Biotech Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America AI for Pharma and Biotech Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America AI for Pharma and Biotech Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

13Key Players Profiles

13.1 CureMetrix

13.1.1 CureMetrix Company Details

13.1.2 CureMetrix Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 CureMetrix AI for Pharma and Biotech Introduction

13.1.4 CureMetrix Revenue in AI for Pharma and Biotech Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 CureMetrix Recent Development

13.2 Enlitic

13.2.1 Enlitic Company Details

13.2.2 Enlitic Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 Enlitic AI for Pharma and Biotech Introduction

13.2.4 Enlitic Revenue in AI for Pharma and Biotech Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Enlitic Recent Development

13.3 VoxelCloud

13.3.1 VoxelCloud Company Details

13.3.2 VoxelCloud Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 VoxelCloud AI for Pharma and Biotech Introduction

13.3.4 VoxelCloud Revenue in AI for Pharma and Biotech Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 VoxelCloud Recent Development

13.4 Insilico Medicine

13.4.1 Insilico Medicine Company Details

13.4.2 Insilico Medicine Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 Insilico Medicine AI for Pharma and Biotech Introduction

13.4.4 Insilico Medicine Revenue in AI for Pharma and Biotech Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Insilico Medicine Recent Development

13.5 Oncora Medical

13.5.1 Oncora Medical Company Details

13.5.2 Oncora Medical Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 Oncora Medical AI for Pharma and Biotech Introduction

13.5.4 Oncora Medical Revenue in AI for Pharma and Biotech Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Oncora Medical Recent Development

13.6 Atomwise

13.6.1 Atomwise Company Details

13.6.2 Atomwise Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 Atomwise AI for Pharma and Biotech Introduction

13.6.4 Atomwise Revenue in AI for Pharma and Biotech Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Atomwise Recent Development

13.7 TwoXAR

13.7.1 TwoXAR Company Details

13.7.2 TwoXAR Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 TwoXAR AI for Pharma and Biotech Introduction

13.7.4 TwoXAR Revenue in AI for Pharma and Biotech Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 TwoXAR Recent Development

13.8 Berg Health

13.8.1 Berg Health Company Details

13.8.2 Berg Health Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 Berg Health AI for Pharma and Biotech Introduction

13.8.4 Berg Health Revenue in AI for Pharma and Biotech Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Berg Health Recent Development

13.9 CloudMedX

13.9.1 CloudMedX Company Details

13.9.2 CloudMedX Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 CloudMedX AI for Pharma and Biotech Introduction

13.9.4 CloudMedX Revenue in AI for Pharma and Biotech Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 CloudMedX Recent Development

13.10 Deep Genomics

13.10.1 Deep Genomics Company Details

13.10.2 Deep Genomics Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 Deep Genomics AI for Pharma and Biotech Introduction

13.10.4 Deep Genomics Revenue in AI for Pharma and Biotech Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Deep Genomics Recent Development

13.11 Johnson & Johnson

10.11.1 Johnson & Johnson Company Details

10.11.2 Johnson & Johnson Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.11.3 Johnson & Johnson AI for Pharma and Biotech Introduction

10.11.4 Johnson & Johnson Revenue in AI for Pharma and Biotech Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Johnson & Johnson Recent Development

13.12 Roche

10.12.1 Roche Company Details

10.12.2 Roche Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.12.3 Roche AI for Pharma and Biotech Introduction

10.12.4 Roche Revenue in AI for Pharma and Biotech Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Roche Recent Development

13.13 Pfizer

10.13.1 Pfizer Company Details

10.13.2 Pfizer Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.13.3 Pfizer AI for Pharma and Biotech Introduction

10.13.4 Pfizer Revenue in AI for Pharma and Biotech Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 Pfizer Recent Development

13.14 Novartis

10.14.1 Novartis Company Details

10.14.2 Novartis Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.14.3 Novartis AI for Pharma and Biotech Introduction

10.14.4 Novartis Revenue in AI for Pharma and Biotech Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 Novartis Recent Development

13.15 Bayer

10.15.1 Bayer Company Details

10.15.2 Bayer Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.15.3 Bayer AI for Pharma and Biotech Introduction

10.15.4 Bayer Revenue in AI for Pharma and Biotech Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 Bayer Recent Development

14Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

