Artificial Intelligence Plus Internet of Things Market Forecast to 2026 with Global Key Companies Profile, Supply, Demand, Cost Structure

This report focuses on the global Artificial Intelligence Plus Internet of Things (AIOT) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Artificial Intelligence Plus Internet of Things (AIOT) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

AISPEECH

IBM

Intel

Gopher Protocol

Micron Technology

ShiftPixy Inc.

Twilio Inc.

Deep Vision

ALCES

Ceva

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Software

Hardware

Market segment by Application, split into

Smart Home

Vehicle System

Smart Robots

Smart Phones

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Artificial Intelligence Plus Internet of Things (AIOT) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Artificial Intelligence Plus Internet of Things (AIOT) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Artificial Intelligence Plus Internet of Things (AIOT) are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Artificial Intelligence Plus Internet of Things (AIOT) Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Artificial Intelligence Plus Internet of Things (AIOT) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Software

1.4.3 Hardware

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Artificial Intelligence Plus Internet of Things (AIOT) Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Smart Home

1.5.3 Vehicle System

1.5.4 Smart Robots

1.5.5 Smart Phones

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Artificial Intelligence Plus Internet of Things (AIOT) Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Artificial Intelligence Plus Internet of Things (AIOT) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Artificial Intelligence Plus Internet of Things (AIOT) Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Artificial Intelligence Plus Internet of Things (AIOT) Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Artificial Intelligence Plus Internet of Things (AIOT) Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Artificial Intelligence Plus Internet of Things (AIOT) Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Artificial Intelligence Plus Internet of Things (AIOT) Players (Opinion Leaders)

Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Artificial Intelligence Plus Internet of Things (AIOT) Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Artificial Intelligence Plus Internet of Things (AIOT) Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Artificial Intelligence Plus Internet of Things (AIOT) Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Artificial Intelligence Plus Internet of Things (AIOT) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Artificial Intelligence Plus Internet of Things (AIOT) Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Artificial Intelligence Plus Internet of Things (AIOT) Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top Chapter Ten: and Top 5 Companies by Artificial Intelligence Plus Internet of Things (AIOT) Revenue in 2019

3.3 Artificial Intelligence Plus Internet of Things (AIOT) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Artificial Intelligence Plus Internet of Things (AIOT) Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Artificial Intelligence Plus Internet of Things (AIOT) Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Artificial Intelligence Plus Internet of Things (AIOT) Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Artificial Intelligence Plus Internet of Things (AIOT) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

Chapter Five: Artificial Intelligence Plus Internet of Things (AIOT) Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Artificial Intelligence Plus Internet of Things (AIOT) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Artificial Intelligence Plus Internet of Things (AIOT) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

Chapter Six: North America

6.1 North America Artificial Intelligence Plus Internet of Things (AIOT) Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Artificial Intelligence Plus Internet of Things (AIOT) Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Artificial Intelligence Plus Internet of Things (AIOT) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Artificial Intelligence Plus Internet of Things (AIOT) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Seven: Europe

7.1 Europe Artificial Intelligence Plus Internet of Things (AIOT) Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Artificial Intelligence Plus Internet of Things (AIOT) Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Artificial Intelligence Plus Internet of Things (AIOT) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Artificial Intelligence Plus Internet of Things (AIOT) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eight: China

8.1 China Artificial Intelligence Plus Internet of Things (AIOT) Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Artificial Intelligence Plus Internet of Things (AIOT) Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Artificial Intelligence Plus Internet of Things (AIOT) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Artificial Intelligence Plus Internet of Things (AIOT) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Nine: Japan

9.1 Japan Artificial Intelligence Plus Internet of Things (AIOT) Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Artificial Intelligence Plus Internet of Things (AIOT) Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Artificial Intelligence Plus Internet of Things (AIOT) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Artificial Intelligence Plus Internet of Things (AIOT) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Ten: Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Artificial Intelligence Plus Internet of Things (AIOT) Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Artificial Intelligence Plus Internet of Things (AIOT) Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Artificial Intelligence Plus Internet of Things (AIOT) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Artificial Intelligence Plus Internet of Things (AIOT) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eleven: India

11.1 India Artificial Intelligence Plus Internet of Things (AIOT) Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Artificial Intelligence Plus Internet of Things (AIOT) Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Artificial Intelligence Plus Internet of Things (AIOT) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Artificial Intelligence Plus Internet of Things (AIOT) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Twelve: Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Artificial Intelligence Plus Internet of Things (AIOT) Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Artificial Intelligence Plus Internet of Things (AIOT) Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Artificial Intelligence Plus Internet of Things (AIOT) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Artificial Intelligence Plus Internet of Things (AIOT) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

13Key Players Profiles

13.1 AISPEECH

13.1.1 AISPEECH Company Details

13.1.2 AISPEECH Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 AISPEECH Artificial Intelligence Plus Internet of Things (AIOT) Introduction

13.1.4 AISPEECH Revenue in Artificial Intelligence Plus Internet of Things (AIOT) Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 AISPEECH Recent Development

13.2 IBM

13.2.1 IBM Company Details

13.2.2 IBM Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 IBM Artificial Intelligence Plus Internet of Things (AIOT) Introduction

13.2.4 IBM Revenue in Artificial Intelligence Plus Internet of Things (AIOT) Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 IBM Recent Development

13.3 Intel

13.3.1 Intel Company Details

13.3.2 Intel Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 Intel Artificial Intelligence Plus Internet of Things (AIOT) Introduction

13.3.4 Intel Revenue in Artificial Intelligence Plus Internet of Things (AIOT) Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Intel Recent Development

13.4 Gopher Protocol

13.4.1 Gopher Protocol Company Details

13.4.2 Gopher Protocol Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 Gopher Protocol Artificial Intelligence Plus Internet of Things (AIOT) Introduction

13.4.4 Gopher Protocol Revenue in Artificial Intelligence Plus Internet of Things (AIOT) Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Gopher Protocol Recent Development

13.5 Micron Technology

13.5.1 Micron Technology Company Details

13.5.2 Micron Technology Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 Micron Technology Artificial Intelligence Plus Internet of Things (AIOT) Introduction

13.5.4 Micron Technology Revenue in Artificial Intelligence Plus Internet of Things (AIOT) Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Micron Technology Recent Development

13.6 ShiftPixy Inc.

13.6.1 ShiftPixy Inc. Company Details

13.6.2 ShiftPixy Inc. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 ShiftPixy Inc. Artificial Intelligence Plus Internet of Things (AIOT) Introduction

13.6.4 ShiftPixy Inc. Revenue in Artificial Intelligence Plus Internet of Things (AIOT) Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 ShiftPixy Inc. Recent Development

13.7 Twilio Inc.

13.7.1 Twilio Inc. Company Details

13.7.2 Twilio Inc. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 Twilio Inc. Artificial Intelligence Plus Internet of Things (AIOT) Introduction

13.7.4 Twilio Inc. Revenue in Artificial Intelligence Plus Internet of Things (AIOT) Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Twilio Inc. Recent Development

13.8 Deep Vision

13.8.1 Deep Vision Company Details

13.8.2 Deep Vision Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 Deep Vision Artificial Intelligence Plus Internet of Things (AIOT) Introduction

13.8.4 Deep Vision Revenue in Artificial Intelligence Plus Internet of Things (AIOT) Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Deep Vision Recent Development

13.9 ALCES

13.9.1 ALCES Company Details

13.9.2 ALCES Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 ALCES Artificial Intelligence Plus Internet of Things (AIOT) Introduction

13.9.4 ALCES Revenue in Artificial Intelligence Plus Internet of Things (AIOT) Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 ALCES Recent Development

13.10 Ceva

13.10.1 Ceva Company Details

13.10.2 Ceva Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 Ceva Artificial Intelligence Plus Internet of Things (AIOT) Introduction

13.10.4 Ceva Revenue in Artificial Intelligence Plus Internet of Things (AIOT) Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Ceva Recent Development

14Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

