AI for Speech Recognition Market Analysis, Growth, Demand, Size and Share, Present Scenario and Future Forecast to 2026

This report focuses on the global AI for Speech Recognition status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the AI for Speech Recognition development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Facebook

Amazon

Microsoft

Google

Apple

Api.ai

iFly TEK

AISPEECH

Unisound

Mobvoi

HUAWEI

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Software

Hardware

Market segment by Application, split into

Smart Home

Vehicle System

Medical and Healthcare

Education

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global AI for Speech Recognition status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the AI for Speech Recognition development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of AI for Speech Recognition are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by AI for Speech Recognition Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global AI for Speech Recognition Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Software

1.4.3 Hardware

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global AI for Speech Recognition Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Smart Home

1.5.3 Vehicle System

1.5.4 Medical and Healthcare

1.5.5 Education

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 AI for Speech Recognition Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 AI for Speech Recognition Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 AI for Speech Recognition Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 AI for Speech Recognition Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 AI for Speech Recognition Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 AI for Speech Recognition Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key AI for Speech Recognition Players (Opinion Leaders)

Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top AI for Speech Recognition Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top AI for Speech Recognition Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global AI for Speech Recognition Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global AI for Speech Recognition Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)

3.2 Global AI for Speech Recognition Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global AI for Speech Recognition Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top Chapter Ten: and Top 5 Companies by AI for Speech Recognition Revenue in 2019

3.3 AI for Speech Recognition Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players AI for Speech Recognition Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into AI for Speech Recognition Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global AI for Speech Recognition Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global AI for Speech Recognition Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

Chapter Five: AI for Speech Recognition Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global AI for Speech Recognition Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global AI for Speech Recognition Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

Chapter Six: North America

6.1 North America AI for Speech Recognition Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 AI for Speech Recognition Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America AI for Speech Recognition Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America AI for Speech Recognition Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Seven: Europe

7.1 Europe AI for Speech Recognition Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 AI for Speech Recognition Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe AI for Speech Recognition Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe AI for Speech Recognition Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eight: China

8.1 China AI for Speech Recognition Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 AI for Speech Recognition Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China AI for Speech Recognition Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China AI for Speech Recognition Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Nine: Japan

9.1 Japan AI for Speech Recognition Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 AI for Speech Recognition Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan AI for Speech Recognition Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan AI for Speech Recognition Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Ten: Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia AI for Speech Recognition Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 AI for Speech Recognition Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia AI for Speech Recognition Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia AI for Speech Recognition Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eleven: India

11.1 India AI for Speech Recognition Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 AI for Speech Recognition Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India AI for Speech Recognition Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India AI for Speech Recognition Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Twelve: Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America AI for Speech Recognition Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 AI for Speech Recognition Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America AI for Speech Recognition Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America AI for Speech Recognition Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

13Key Players Profiles

13.1 Facebook

13.1.1 Facebook Company Details

13.1.2 Facebook Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 Facebook AI for Speech Recognition Introduction

13.1.4 Facebook Revenue in AI for Speech Recognition Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Facebook Recent Development

13.2 Amazon

13.2.1 Amazon Company Details

13.2.2 Amazon Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 Amazon AI for Speech Recognition Introduction

13.2.4 Amazon Revenue in AI for Speech Recognition Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Amazon Recent Development

13.3 Microsoft

13.3.1 Microsoft Company Details

13.3.2 Microsoft Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 Microsoft AI for Speech Recognition Introduction

13.3.4 Microsoft Revenue in AI for Speech Recognition Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Microsoft Recent Development

13.4 Google

13.4.1 Google Company Details

13.4.2 Google Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 Google AI for Speech Recognition Introduction

13.4.4 Google Revenue in AI for Speech Recognition Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Google Recent Development

13.5 Apple

13.5.1 Apple Company Details

13.5.2 Apple Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 Apple AI for Speech Recognition Introduction

13.5.4 Apple Revenue in AI for Speech Recognition Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Apple Recent Development

13.6 Api.ai

13.6.1 Api.ai Company Details

13.6.2 Api.ai Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 Api.ai AI for Speech Recognition Introduction

13.6.4 Api.ai Revenue in AI for Speech Recognition Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Api.ai Recent Development

13.7 iFly TEK

13.7.1 iFly TEK Company Details

13.7.2 iFly TEK Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 iFly TEK AI for Speech Recognition Introduction

13.7.4 iFly TEK Revenue in AI for Speech Recognition Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 iFly TEK Recent Development

13.8 AISPEECH

13.8.1 AISPEECH Company Details

13.8.2 AISPEECH Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 AISPEECH AI for Speech Recognition Introduction

13.8.4 AISPEECH Revenue in AI for Speech Recognition Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 AISPEECH Recent Development

13.9 Unisound

13.9.1 Unisound Company Details

13.9.2 Unisound Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 Unisound AI for Speech Recognition Introduction

13.9.4 Unisound Revenue in AI for Speech Recognition Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Unisound Recent Development

13.10 Mobvoi

13.10.1 Mobvoi Company Details

13.10.2 Mobvoi Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 Mobvoi AI for Speech Recognition Introduction

13.10.4 Mobvoi Revenue in AI for Speech Recognition Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Mobvoi Recent Development

13.11 HUAWEI

10.11.1 HUAWEI Company Details

10.11.2 HUAWEI Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.11.3 HUAWEI AI for Speech Recognition Introduction

10.11.4 HUAWEI Revenue in AI for Speech Recognition Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 HUAWEI Recent Development

14Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

