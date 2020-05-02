Global Managed Security Services Providers Market Size, Share, Growth, Opportunity & 2026 Forecast Period

This report focuses on the global Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

IBM

AT&T

Verizon

SecureWorks

Trustwave

CenturyLink

Herjavec Group

Alert Logic

Wipro Limited

NTT Security

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Virus and Spam Blocking

Intrusion Detection

Firewalls

Virtual Private Network (VPN) Management

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Small Businesses

Medium-Sized Businesses

Large Business

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Virus and Spam Blocking

1.4.3 Intrusion Detection

1.4.4 Firewalls

1.4.5 Virtual Private Network (VPN) Management

1.4.6 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Small Businesses

1.5.3 Medium-Sized Businesses

1.5.4 Large Business

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) Players (Opinion Leaders)

Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top Chapter Ten: and Top 5 Companies by Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) Revenue in 2019

3.3 Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

Chapter Five: Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

Chapter Six: North America

6.1 North America Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Seven: Europe

7.1 Europe Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eight: China

8.1 China Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Nine: Japan

9.1 Japan Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Ten: Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eleven: India

11.1 India Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Twelve: Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

13Key Players Profiles

13.1 IBM

13.1.1 IBM Company Details

13.1.2 IBM Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 IBM Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) Introduction

13.1.4 IBM Revenue in Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 IBM Recent Development

13.2 AT&T

13.2.1 AT&T Company Details

13.2.2 AT&T Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 AT&T Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) Introduction

13.2.4 AT&T Revenue in Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 AT&T Recent Development

13.3 Verizon

13.3.1 Verizon Company Details

13.3.2 Verizon Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 Verizon Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) Introduction

13.3.4 Verizon Revenue in Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Verizon Recent Development

13.4 SecureWorks

13.4.1 SecureWorks Company Details

13.4.2 SecureWorks Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 SecureWorks Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) Introduction

13.4.4 SecureWorks Revenue in Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 SecureWorks Recent Development

13.5 Trustwave

13.5.1 Trustwave Company Details

13.5.2 Trustwave Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 Trustwave Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) Introduction

13.5.4 Trustwave Revenue in Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Trustwave Recent Development

13.6 CenturyLink

13.6.1 CenturyLink Company Details

13.6.2 CenturyLink Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 CenturyLink Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) Introduction

13.6.4 CenturyLink Revenue in Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 CenturyLink Recent Development

13.7 Herjavec Group

13.7.1 Herjavec Group Company Details

13.7.2 Herjavec Group Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 Herjavec Group Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) Introduction

13.7.4 Herjavec Group Revenue in Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Herjavec Group Recent Development

13.8 Alert Logic

13.8.1 Alert Logic Company Details

13.8.2 Alert Logic Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 Alert Logic Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) Introduction

13.8.4 Alert Logic Revenue in Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Alert Logic Recent Development

13.9 Wipro Limited

13.9.1 Wipro Limited Company Details

13.9.2 Wipro Limited Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 Wipro Limited Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) Introduction

13.9.4 Wipro Limited Revenue in Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Wipro Limited Recent Development

13.10 NTT Security

13.10.1 NTT Security Company Details

13.10.2 NTT Security Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 NTT Security Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) Introduction

13.10.4 NTT Security Revenue in Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 NTT Security Recent Development

14Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

