Global International Express Service Market Analysis 2020, Growth, Opportunity Assessments, Gross Margin, Development Trends & Industry Forecast to 2026

This report focuses on the global International Express Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the International Express Service development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

UPS

FedEx

Royal Mail

DHL

China Post

Japan Post Group

SF Express

BancoPosta

YTO Expess

ZTO Express

STO Express

Yunda Express

Aramex

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Business to Business (B2B)

Business to Consumer (B2C)

Customer to Customer (C2C)

Market segment by Application, split into

Household

Commercial

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global International Express Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the International Express Service development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of International Express Service are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by International Express Service Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global International Express Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Business to Business (B2B)

1.4.3 Business to Consumer (B2C)

1.4.4 Customer to Customer (C2C)

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global International Express Service Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Household

1.5.3 Commercial

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 International Express Service Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 International Express Service Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 International Express Service Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 International Express Service Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 International Express Service Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 International Express Service Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key International Express Service Players (Opinion Leaders)

Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top International Express Service Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top International Express Service Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global International Express Service Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global International Express Service Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)

3.2 Global International Express Service Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global International Express Service Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top Chapter Ten: and Top 5 Companies by International Express Service Revenue in 2019

3.3 International Express Service Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players International Express Service Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into International Express Service Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global International Express Service Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global International Express Service Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

Chapter Five: International Express Service Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global International Express Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global International Express Service Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

Chapter Six: North America

6.1 North America International Express Service Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 International Express Service Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America International Express Service Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America International Express Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Seven: Europe

7.1 Europe International Express Service Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 International Express Service Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe International Express Service Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe International Express Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eight: China

8.1 China International Express Service Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 International Express Service Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China International Express Service Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China International Express Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Nine: Japan

9.1 Japan International Express Service Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 International Express Service Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan International Express Service Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan International Express Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Ten: Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia International Express Service Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 International Express Service Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia International Express Service Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia International Express Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eleven: India

11.1 India International Express Service Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 International Express Service Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India International Express Service Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India International Express Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Twelve: Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America International Express Service Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 International Express Service Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America International Express Service Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America International Express Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

13Key Players Profiles

13.1 UPS

13.1.1 UPS Company Details

13.1.2 UPS Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 UPS International Express Service Introduction

13.1.4 UPS Revenue in International Express Service Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 UPS Recent Development

13.2 FedEx

13.2.1 FedEx Company Details

13.2.2 FedEx Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 FedEx International Express Service Introduction

13.2.4 FedEx Revenue in International Express Service Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 FedEx Recent Development

13.3 Royal Mail

13.3.1 Royal Mail Company Details

13.3.2 Royal Mail Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 Royal Mail International Express Service Introduction

13.3.4 Royal Mail Revenue in International Express Service Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Royal Mail Recent Development

13.4 DHL

13.4.1 DHL Company Details

13.4.2 DHL Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 DHL International Express Service Introduction

13.4.4 DHL Revenue in International Express Service Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 DHL Recent Development

13.5 China Post

13.5.1 China Post Company Details

13.5.2 China Post Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 China Post International Express Service Introduction

13.5.4 China Post Revenue in International Express Service Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 China Post Recent Development

13.6 Japan Post Group

13.6.1 Japan Post Group Company Details

13.6.2 Japan Post Group Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 Japan Post Group International Express Service Introduction

13.6.4 Japan Post Group Revenue in International Express Service Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Japan Post Group Recent Development

13.7 SF Express

13.7.1 SF Express Company Details

13.7.2 SF Express Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 SF Express International Express Service Introduction

13.7.4 SF Express Revenue in International Express Service Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 SF Express Recent Development

13.8 BancoPosta

13.8.1 BancoPosta Company Details

13.8.2 BancoPosta Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 BancoPosta International Express Service Introduction

13.8.4 BancoPosta Revenue in International Express Service Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 BancoPosta Recent Development

13.9 YTO Expess

13.9.1 YTO Expess Company Details

13.9.2 YTO Expess Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 YTO Expess International Express Service Introduction

13.9.4 YTO Expess Revenue in International Express Service Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 YTO Expess Recent Development

13.10 ZTO Express

13.10.1 ZTO Express Company Details

13.10.2 ZTO Express Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 ZTO Express International Express Service Introduction

13.10.4 ZTO Express Revenue in International Express Service Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 ZTO Express Recent Development

13.11 STO Express

10.11.1 STO Express Company Details

10.11.2 STO Express Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.11.3 STO Express International Express Service Introduction

10.11.4 STO Express Revenue in International Express Service Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 STO Express Recent Development

13.12 Yunda Express

10.12.1 Yunda Express Company Details

10.12.2 Yunda Express Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.12.3 Yunda Express International Express Service Introduction

10.12.4 Yunda Express Revenue in International Express Service Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Yunda Express Recent Development

13.13 Aramex

10.13.1 Aramex Company Details

10.13.2 Aramex Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.13.3 Aramex International Express Service Introduction

10.13.4 Aramex Revenue in International Express Service Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 Aramex Recent Development

14Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

