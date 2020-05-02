Business to consumer Delivery Service Market 2020: Demand, Size, Share, Growth Opportunities, Market Potential, Segmentation, Trends & Global Industry Forecast to 2026

This report focuses on the global Business to consumer (B2C) Delivery Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Business to consumer (B2C) Delivery Service development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

UPS

FedEx

Royal Mail

DHL

China Post

Japan Post Group

SF Express

BancoPosta

YTO Expess

ZTO Express

STO Express

Yunda Express

Aramex

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Letters

Parcels

Market segment by Application, split into

Household

Commercial

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Business to consumer (B2C) Delivery Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Business to consumer (B2C) Delivery Service development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Business to consumer (B2C) Delivery Service are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Business to consumer (B2C) Delivery Service Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Business to consumer (B2C) Delivery Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Letters

1.4.3 Parcels

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Business to consumer (B2C) Delivery Service Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Household

1.5.3 Commercial

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Business to consumer (B2C) Delivery Service Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Business to consumer (B2C) Delivery Service Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Business to consumer (B2C) Delivery Service Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Business to consumer (B2C) Delivery Service Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Business to consumer (B2C) Delivery Service Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Business to consumer (B2C) Delivery Service Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Business to consumer (B2C) Delivery Service Players (Opinion Leaders)

Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Business to consumer (B2C) Delivery Service Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Business to consumer (B2C) Delivery Service Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Business to consumer (B2C) Delivery Service Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Business to consumer (B2C) Delivery Service Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Business to consumer (B2C) Delivery Service Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Business to consumer (B2C) Delivery Service Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top Chapter Ten: and Top 5 Companies by Business to consumer (B2C) Delivery Service Revenue in 2019

3.3 Business to consumer (B2C) Delivery Service Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Business to consumer (B2C) Delivery Service Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Business to consumer (B2C) Delivery Service Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Business to consumer (B2C) Delivery Service Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Business to consumer (B2C) Delivery Service Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

Chapter Five: Business to consumer (B2C) Delivery Service Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Business to consumer (B2C) Delivery Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Business to consumer (B2C) Delivery Service Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

Chapter Six: North America

6.1 North America Business to consumer (B2C) Delivery Service Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Business to consumer (B2C) Delivery Service Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Business to consumer (B2C) Delivery Service Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Business to consumer (B2C) Delivery Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Seven: Europe

7.1 Europe Business to consumer (B2C) Delivery Service Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Business to consumer (B2C) Delivery Service Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Business to consumer (B2C) Delivery Service Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Business to consumer (B2C) Delivery Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eight: China

8.1 China Business to consumer (B2C) Delivery Service Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Business to consumer (B2C) Delivery Service Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Business to consumer (B2C) Delivery Service Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Business to consumer (B2C) Delivery Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Nine: Japan

9.1 Japan Business to consumer (B2C) Delivery Service Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Business to consumer (B2C) Delivery Service Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Business to consumer (B2C) Delivery Service Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Business to consumer (B2C) Delivery Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Ten: Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Business to consumer (B2C) Delivery Service Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Business to consumer (B2C) Delivery Service Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Business to consumer (B2C) Delivery Service Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Business to consumer (B2C) Delivery Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eleven: India

11.1 India Business to consumer (B2C) Delivery Service Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Business to consumer (B2C) Delivery Service Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Business to consumer (B2C) Delivery Service Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Business to consumer (B2C) Delivery Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Twelve: Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Business to consumer (B2C) Delivery Service Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Business to consumer (B2C) Delivery Service Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Business to consumer (B2C) Delivery Service Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Business to consumer (B2C) Delivery Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

13Key Players Profiles

13.1 UPS

13.1.1 UPS Company Details

13.1.2 UPS Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 UPS Business to consumer (B2C) Delivery Service Introduction

13.1.4 UPS Revenue in Business to consumer (B2C) Delivery Service Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 UPS Recent Development

13.2 FedEx

13.2.1 FedEx Company Details

13.2.2 FedEx Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 FedEx Business to consumer (B2C) Delivery Service Introduction

13.2.4 FedEx Revenue in Business to consumer (B2C) Delivery Service Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 FedEx Recent Development

13.3 Royal Mail

13.3.1 Royal Mail Company Details

13.3.2 Royal Mail Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 Royal Mail Business to consumer (B2C) Delivery Service Introduction

13.3.4 Royal Mail Revenue in Business to consumer (B2C) Delivery Service Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Royal Mail Recent Development

13.4 DHL

13.4.1 DHL Company Details

13.4.2 DHL Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 DHL Business to consumer (B2C) Delivery Service Introduction

13.4.4 DHL Revenue in Business to consumer (B2C) Delivery Service Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 DHL Recent Development

13.5 China Post

13.5.1 China Post Company Details

13.5.2 China Post Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 China Post Business to consumer (B2C) Delivery Service Introduction

13.5.4 China Post Revenue in Business to consumer (B2C) Delivery Service Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 China Post Recent Development

13.6 Japan Post Group

13.6.1 Japan Post Group Company Details

13.6.2 Japan Post Group Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 Japan Post Group Business to consumer (B2C) Delivery Service Introduction

13.6.4 Japan Post Group Revenue in Business to consumer (B2C) Delivery Service Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Japan Post Group Recent Development

13.7 SF Express

13.7.1 SF Express Company Details

13.7.2 SF Express Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 SF Express Business to consumer (B2C) Delivery Service Introduction

13.7.4 SF Express Revenue in Business to consumer (B2C) Delivery Service Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 SF Express Recent Development

13.8 BancoPosta

13.8.1 BancoPosta Company Details

13.8.2 BancoPosta Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 BancoPosta Business to consumer (B2C) Delivery Service Introduction

13.8.4 BancoPosta Revenue in Business to consumer (B2C) Delivery Service Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 BancoPosta Recent Development

13.9 YTO Expess

13.9.1 YTO Expess Company Details

13.9.2 YTO Expess Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 YTO Expess Business to consumer (B2C) Delivery Service Introduction

13.9.4 YTO Expess Revenue in Business to consumer (B2C) Delivery Service Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 YTO Expess Recent Development

13.10 ZTO Express

13.10.1 ZTO Express Company Details

13.10.2 ZTO Express Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 ZTO Express Business to consumer (B2C) Delivery Service Introduction

13.10.4 ZTO Express Revenue in Business to consumer (B2C) Delivery Service Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 ZTO Express Recent Development

13.11 STO Express

10.11.1 STO Express Company Details

10.11.2 STO Express Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.11.3 STO Express Business to consumer (B2C) Delivery Service Introduction

10.11.4 STO Express Revenue in Business to consumer (B2C) Delivery Service Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 STO Express Recent Development

13.12 Yunda Express

10.12.1 Yunda Express Company Details

10.12.2 Yunda Express Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.12.3 Yunda Express Business to consumer (B2C) Delivery Service Introduction

10.12.4 Yunda Express Revenue in Business to consumer (B2C) Delivery Service Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Yunda Express Recent Development

13.13 Aramex

10.13.1 Aramex Company Details

10.13.2 Aramex Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.13.3 Aramex Business to consumer (B2C) Delivery Service Introduction

10.13.4 Aramex Revenue in Business to consumer (B2C) Delivery Service Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 Aramex Recent Development

14Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

