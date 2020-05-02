Messaging Platform Market Size 2020, Global Industry Key Leaders, Growth, Analysis, Technology Projection, Trends, Platform, Applications, Segmentation, Scope & Forecast-2025

The study report on Global Messaging Platform Market delivers the market revenue predictions for each geographical region. In addition, the Messaging Platform report also offers market insight on growth opportunities, disruptive technologies on the basis of innovative business models, several value-added services, and the competitive background of the market which can increase the market growth. Likewise, the report also contains top predictions of the global Messaging Platform market over the forecast period. The report is designed with the forecast period to anticipate the market size of Messaging Platform industry.

The messaging platforms have become a necessity for executing both domestic and business activities owing to surge in mobile devices users which have led users to expect consistent messaging revolution across various dynamic virtual platforms. The industry is presumed to grow substantially over the forecast timeline owing to growing necessity for touch-capable and fully optimized mobile interfaces for tablet and smartphone devices.

Top Key Players Covered in this report – The major market players are Openwave Messaging, Oracle, Microsoft and open-Xchange. The other key vendors are Atmail, IceWarp, Ipswitch, and Rockliffe. Open wave provides a reliable and highly scalable solution for service providers. It acquired Critical Path which is a leader in security, messaging and unified communications on December 4, 2013. The companies have collaborated to work as unified white label messages.

Oracle Communications Unified Communications Suite provides an extensive range of message collaboration features as well as provides customization flexibility such as Oracle communications calendar services, instant message server, communications contact server, outlook connector and indexing and search service making it a leading platform for large service providers. Microsoft offers Microsoft Exchange Server 2013 which serves enterprise customers as well as business-oriented service providers with its rich message and collaboration platforms.

Messaging platform Market Competitive Analysis:

