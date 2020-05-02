Global Automotive Software Market 2020-2024|Top key players are CDK Global, Cox Automotive, Reynolds and Reynolds, Dealertrack, Dominion Enterprise, Wipro Limited, and more

Global Automotive Software Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024

This report studies the Automotive Software market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Automotive Software market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

In this report, automotive software is a kind of software which is mainly used in the automotive and aftermarket sales. The automotive software can help companies and distributors to increase sales and margins, make smarter and faster inventory decisions and reduce returns etc. In this report, automotive software contains Dealer Management System (DMS), F&I Solution, Electronic Vehicle Registration, Inventory solutions, Digital Marketing Solution and other software.

New vendors in the market are facing tough competition from established international vendors as they struggle with technological innovations, reliability and quality issues. The report will answer questions about the current market developments and the scope of competition, opportunity cost and more.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

CDK Global, Cox Automotive, Reynolds and Reynolds, Dealertrack, Dominion Enterprise, Wipro Limited, Infomedia, TitleTec, Epicor, Auto – IT, MAM Software, Internet Brands, NEC, ARI, Auto/Mate, RouteOne, WHI Solutions, Yonyou, Shenzhen Lianyou, Kingdee, Qiming Information, Checking – On – Tech, Guangzhou Surpass, Shoujia Software

Scope of Report:-

Automotive software market kept growing in recent years. As automotive market develop in a rapid period, automotive software market will keep in rapid development.

Viewed from the supply side, there are many companies in the market.

Viewed from the demand side, the current demand for automotive software product is growing. USA occupies about 60% market share, Asia market is growing in recent years.

To grab more market, the little companies have to expand the technology, capital investment and brand influence. To meet the challenge of the little companies and keep their leading stage, leading companies need to increase the technology innovation and speed up the product upgrading. In the future, automotive software market will be a market of fierce competition.

According to this study, over the next five years the Automotive Software market will register a 12.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 17200 million by 2024, from US$ 8660 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Automotive Software business, shared in Chapter 3.

Automotive Software Market in its database, which provides an expert and in-depth analysis of key business trends and future market development prospects, key drivers and restraints, profiles of major market players, segmentation and forecasting. A Automotive Software Market provides an extensive view of size; trends and shape have been developed in this report to identify factors that will exhibit a significant impact in boosting the sales of Automotive Software Market in the near future.

This report focuses on the global Automotive Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Automotive Software development in United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central & South America.

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Dealer Management System

F&I Solution

Inventory Solutions

Digital Marketing Solution

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Manufacturer Retail Store

Automotive Dealer

Automotive Repair Store

Auto Part Wholesaler & Agent

The Automotive Software market is a comprehensive report which offers a meticulous overview of the market share, size, trends, demand, product analysis, application analysis, regional outlook, competitive strategies, forecasts, and strategies impacting the Automotive Software Industry. The report includes a detailed analysis of the market competitive landscape, with the help of detailed business profiles, SWOT analysis, project feasibility analysis, and several other details about the key companies operating in the market.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Automotive Software market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024. To understand the structure of Automotive Software market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global Automotive Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Automotive Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Automotive Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Automotive Software Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summaries

3 Global Automotive Software by Players

4 Automotive Software by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Automotive Software Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

