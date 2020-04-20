Global Alumni Management Software Market 2020: Industry and Geography Insights, Size, Share, Opportunity Analysis, and Industry Forecast till 2025
This report focuses on the global Alumni Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
In 2017, the global Alumni Management Software market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Graduway
Hivebrite
Wild Apricot
ProClass
Raklet
AlumNet
Instinctive Systems
Almabay
Coherendz India
Saviance Mobility
SAP Alumni Management
Switchboard
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Web-Based
Installed
Market segment by Application, split into
Schools
Colleges
Universities
Corporates
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Alumni Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Alumni Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Alumni Management Software are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Alumni Management Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Web-Based
1.4.3 Installed
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Alumni Management Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Schools
1.5.3 Colleges
1.5.4 Universities
1.5.5 Corporates
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Alumni Management Software Market Size
2.2 Alumni Management Software Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Alumni Management Software Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Alumni Management Software Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Alumni Management Software Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Alumni Management Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Alumni Management Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Alumni Management Software Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Alumni Management Software Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Alumni Management Software Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Alumni Management Software Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Alumni Management Software Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Alumni Management Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Alumni Management Software Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Alumni Management Software Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Alumni Management Software Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Alumni Management Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Alumni Management Software Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Alumni Management Software Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Alumni Management Software Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Alumni Management Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Alumni Management Software Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Alumni Management Software Key Players in China
7.3 China Alumni Management Software Market Size by Type
7.4 China Alumni Management Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Alumni Management Software Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Alumni Management Software Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Alumni Management Software Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Alumni Management Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Alumni Management Software Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Alumni Management Software Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Alumni Management Software Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Alumni Management Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Alumni Management Software Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Alumni Management Software Key Players in India
10.3 India Alumni Management Software Market Size by Type
10.4 India Alumni Management Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Alumni Management Software Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Alumni Management Software Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Alumni Management Software Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Alumni Management Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Graduway
12.1.1 Graduway Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Alumni Management Software Introduction
12.1.4 Graduway Revenue in Alumni Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Graduway Recent Development
12.2 Hivebrite
12.2.1 Hivebrite Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Alumni Management Software Introduction
12.2.4 Hivebrite Revenue in Alumni Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Hivebrite Recent Development
12.3 Wild Apricot
12.3.1 Wild Apricot Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Alumni Management Software Introduction
12.3.4 Wild Apricot Revenue in Alumni Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Wild Apricot Recent Development
12.4 ProClass
12.4.1 ProClass Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Alumni Management Software Introduction
12.4.4 ProClass Revenue in Alumni Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 ProClass Recent Development
12.5 Raklet
12.5.1 Raklet Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Alumni Management Software Introduction
12.5.4 Raklet Revenue in Alumni Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Raklet Recent Development
12.6 AlumNet
12.6.1 AlumNet Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Alumni Management Software Introduction
12.6.4 AlumNet Revenue in Alumni Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 AlumNet Recent Development
12.7 Instinctive Systems
12.7.1 Instinctive Systems Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Alumni Management Software Introduction
12.7.4 Instinctive Systems Revenue in Alumni Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Instinctive Systems Recent Development
12.8 Almabay
12.8.1 Almabay Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Alumni Management Software Introduction
12.8.4 Almabay Revenue in Alumni Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Almabay Recent Development
12.9 Coherendz India
12.9.1 Coherendz India Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Alumni Management Software Introduction
12.9.4 Coherendz India Revenue in Alumni Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Coherendz India Recent Development
12.10 Saviance Mobility
12.10.1 Saviance Mobility Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Alumni Management Software Introduction
12.10.4 Saviance Mobility Revenue in Alumni Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Saviance Mobility Recent Development
12.11 SAP Alumni Management
12.12 Switchboard
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
