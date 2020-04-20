Global Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Market 2020: Industry and Geography Insights, Size, Share, Opportunity Analysis, and Industry Forecast till 2025
This report focuses on the global Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines development in United States, Europe and China.
Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2308535
Multi-screen content discovery engine is an implemented software platform for end-users to browse for television content online. Multi screen discovery platforms are growing in importance with the increasing trends such as video on demand (VOD), video on internet (VOI), social TV and smart TV among others, which are enhancing the need for end-user engagement.
Taboola and Outbrain are the leading players with the market share of 5.01% and 4.51% respectively, in terms of revenue. The top 8 listed companies accounted for 17.07% of the revenue market share in 2017.
There is a significant increase in the multi screen content discovery engines market because it drives traffic to a particular site and provide relevant content to the end-users. Some of the major factors driving the content recommendation engine market include increasing focus on enhancing customer experience, rapid digitalization, and need for analyzing large volumes of customer data.
In 2017, the global Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Taboola
Outbrain
TiVo(Rovi)
ContentWise
Ooyala
ThinkAnalytics
Red Bee Media
ExpertMarker
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Based on Tablet
Based on Smartphone
Based on Internet
Based on Television
Market segment by Application, split into
IPTV
OTT
CATV
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-multi-screen-content-discovery-engines-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Based on Tablet
1.4.3 Based on Smartphone
1.4.4 Based on Internet
1.4.5 Based on Television
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 IPTV
1.5.3 OTT
1.5.4 CATV
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Market Size
2.2 Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Key Players in China
7.3 China Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Market Size by Type
7.4 China Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Key Players in India
10.3 India Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Market Size by Type
10.4 India Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Taboola
12.1.1 Taboola Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Introduction
12.1.4 Taboola Revenue in Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Taboola Recent Development
12.2 Outbrain
12.2.1 Outbrain Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Introduction
12.2.4 Outbrain Revenue in Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Outbrain Recent Development
12.3 TiVo(Rovi)
12.3.1 TiVo(Rovi) Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Introduction
12.3.4 TiVo(Rovi) Revenue in Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 TiVo(Rovi) Recent Development
12.4 ContentWise
12.4.1 ContentWise Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Introduction
12.4.4 ContentWise Revenue in Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 ContentWise Recent Development
12.5 Ooyala
12.5.1 Ooyala Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Introduction
12.5.4 Ooyala Revenue in Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Ooyala Recent Development
12.6 ThinkAnalytics
12.6.1 ThinkAnalytics Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Introduction
12.6.4 ThinkAnalytics Revenue in Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 ThinkAnalytics Recent Development
12.7 Red Bee Media
12.7.1 Red Bee Media Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Introduction
12.7.4 Red Bee Media Revenue in Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Red Bee Media Recent Development
12.8 ExpertMarker
12.8.1 ExpertMarker Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Introduction
12.8.4 ExpertMarker Revenue in Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 ExpertMarker Recent Development
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2308535
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155