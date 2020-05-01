Professional Liability Insurance Market Emerging Growth Prospects to 2024 by Top Chubb (ACE), AIG, Hiscox, Allianz, Tokio Marine Holdings, XL Group, AXA, Travelers, Assicurazioni Generali

Global Professional Liability Insurance Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024

This report studies the Professional Liability Insurance market. Professional liability insurance (PLI), also called professional indemnity insurance (PII) or errors & omissions (E&O), is a form of liability insurance which helps protect professional advice- and service-providing individuals and companies from bearing the full cost of defending against a negligence claim made by a client, and damages awarded in such a civil lawsuit.

Chubb (ACE), AIG, Hiscox, Allianz, Tokio Marine Holdings, XL Group, AXA, Travelers, Assicurazioni Generali, Doctors Company, Marsh & McLennan, Liberty Mutual, Medical Protective, Aviva, Zurich, Sompo Japan Nipponkoa, Munich Re, Aon, Beazley, Mapfre

Scope of Report:-

The coverage focuses on alleged failure to perform on the part of, financial loss caused by, and error or omission in the service or product sold by the policyholder. These are causes for legal action that would not be covered by a more general liability insurance policy which addresses more direct forms of harm. Professional liability insurance may take on different forms and names depending on the profession, especially medical and legal, and is sometimes required under contract by other businesses that are the beneficiaries of the advice or service.

n most cases, growth is likely to be faster in less-developed markets than in developed ones, although much also depends on the degree to which significant competition exists among underwriters in this field and on future claims experience in each country.

Medical Professional Liability Insurance, at US$15.7 billion, accounted for the biggest chunk (40.8%) of the worldwide market pie by professional category. That was followed by approximately US$7.5 billion to professionals in the lawyer, and about US$15.2 billion to professionals in all other segments combined.

According to this study, over the next five years the Professional Liability Insurance market will register a 2.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 45600 million by 2024, from US$ 38400 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Professional Liability Insurance business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report focuses on the global Professional Liability Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Professional Liability Insurance development in United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central & South America.

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Medical Liability Insurance

Lawyer Liability Insurance

Other Liability Insurance

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Up to $1 Million

$1 Million to $5 Million

$5 Million to $20 Million

Over $20 Million

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Professional Liability Insurance market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Professional Liability Insurance market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global Professional Liability Insurance players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Professional Liability Insurance with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Professional Liability Insurance submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Reasons for Buying this Report

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Professional Liability Insurance Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summaries

3 Global Professional Liability Insurance by Players

4 Professional Liability Insurance by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Professional Liability Insurance Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

