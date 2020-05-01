Enterprise Media Gateways Market Trends and Prospects 2024 with Key Players: Misys, SS&C Tech, SimCorp, Eze Software, eFront, Macroaxis, Dynamo Software, Elysys, S.A.G.E., TransparenTech, and more

Global Enterprise Media Gateways Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024

This report studies the Enterprise Media Gateways market. Enterprise media gateways are translation devices or services used to convert the digital media flow between telecom networks such as signaling system 7 (SS7) and public switched telephone network (PSTN). Multimedia communications are enabled by media gateways over various transport protocols such as Asynchronous Transfer Mode (ATM) and Internet Protocol (IP) across next-generation networks. As the media gateway is used for different types of networks, one of its major functions is conversion between different coding and transmission techniques. Media gateways are used for the conversion of voice and multimedia data in various enterprise applications. Enterprises use media gateways to extend the life of applications such as legacy time-division multiplexing (TDM) and private branch exchange (PBX) to introduce IP-based technologies. Media gateways help preserve existing line equipment in the enterprise.

Scope of Report:-

United States has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Enterprise Media Gateways market, while the Europe is the second sales volume market for Enterprise Media Gateways in 2016.

In the industry, Huawei profits most in 2016 and recent years, while Cisco Systems and Avaya ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 23.92%, 18.63% and 16.55% in 2016.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.

Nowadays, there are three mainly types of Enterprise Media Gateways, including Small enterprise, Medium enterprise and large enterprise. And Medium enterprise is the main type for Enterprise Media Gateways, and the Medium enterprise reached a sales value of approximately 922.84 M USD in 2016, with 44.75% of global sales volume.

According to this study, over the next five years the Enterprise Media Gateways market will register a 1.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 2370 million by 2024, from US$ 2110 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Enterprise Media Gateways business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report focuses on the global Enterprise Media Gateways status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Enterprise Media Gateways development in United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central & South America.

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Small-sized Enterprise

Medium-sized Enterprise

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Telecom and IT

Healthcare

Government Sector

Media and Entertainment

Banking and Insurance

Other Applications

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Enterprise Media Gateways market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Enterprise Media Gateways market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global Enterprise Media Gateways players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Enterprise Media Gateways with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Enterprise Media Gateways submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Enterprise Media Gateways Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summaries

3 Global Enterprise Media Gateways by Players

4 Enterprise Media Gateways by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Enterprise Media Gateways Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

